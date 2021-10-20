THine Announces Joining in Newly Established “Green x Digital Consortium”

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THine Electronics, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange/JASDAQ: 6769), the global leader in high-speed serial interface and provider of mixed-signal LSI as well as valuable AI/IoT-based solution, announces that it has joined in “Green x Digital Consortium” newly established today to collaborate with industry-wide partners for accelerating its activities toward carbon neutrality as well as industrial and social innovation through digital solution.

Under the situation that Japan Government announced “Achieving Carbon Neutral in 2050”, Green x Digital Consortium has been established under the leadership of JEITA or Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association for the purpose to discuss and consider to fully utilize digital solutions by each supply chain player and to enhance inter-industry collaboration toward optimizing industrial and social activities, creating new markets, reforming activities, and applying new digital solution for industrial and social innovation, with which THine has agreed.

THine has contributed to Green Economy through its smart connectivity solutions by its interface products. For example, THine has reduced number of cables through establishing de facto standard for internal interface technology in 4K/8K televisions, resulting in reducing production energy of display-internal cables, reducing its transporting energy through achieving less cable weight. Also THine has contributed to lowering energy of image signal processing and reducing cooling energy through efficient power management systems. THine Group’s AI and IoT solution has contributed to reduce peoples’ moving energy and materials’ transporting energy.

THine Group will contribute to economic and social innovation through developing and applying its digital solution continuously.

About THine Electronics

THine Electronics Incorporated is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer that provides innovative mixed signal LSI and analog technologies. The technologies provided include V-by-One® HS, LVDS, other high-speed data signaling, ISP, timing controller, analog-to-digital converter, power management, and drivers for LEDs/motors as well as AI/IoT-based device and system solution through its subsidiary, Cathay Tri-Tech, Inc.

THine is headquartered in Tokyo, and has subsidiaries in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Santa Clara. THine is listed on JASDAQ of Tokyo Stock Exchange under the security code of 6769. For more information, visit https://www.thine.co.jp/en/.

TRADEMARKS

“V-by-One” is a registered trademark of THine Electronics, Inc.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.