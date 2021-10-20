Phlow Included in BARDA Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Network to Provide Domestic API Capability for Essential Medicines and Medical Countermeasures

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phlow Corp., a U.S.-based essential medicines impact company, today announced that it has been approved for inclusion in the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) network. The network is part of a comprehensive effort by the U.S. government to provide a domestically integrated, systematic approach to the development of the necessary vaccines, drugs, therapies, and diagnostic tools to address public health emergencies.

BARDA, which is part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is working to proactively address threats to the health of the U.S. population. Central to this mission, BARDA’s CDMO network includes highly vetted manufacturers that are prequalified and ready to immediately deliver key medicines to help ensure the health of all Americans.

“Phlow is honored to be included in the BARDA CDMO network as part of a shared commitment to securing our nation with a predictable and stable domestic supply of essential medicines,” said Eric Edwards, M.D., Ph.D., president, co-founder, and CEO of Phlow. “Together with the U.S. government, we will ensure preparedness for future national health crises with an integrated, cost-effective, and comprehensive solution that provides reliability, high quality, and supply chain resilience.”

Phlow is currently working with BARDA to operationalize a U.S.-based essential medicines supply chain solution. Through a partnership with HHS/ASPR/BARDA, Phlow is actively developing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) by leveraging state-of-the-art green chemistry, continuous flow technology, and other advanced manufacturing processes to improve the development and manufacturing of APIs and finished pharmaceutical products critical to U.S. healthcare while reducing the nation’s reliance on imports from foreign nations.

Phlow stands ready to provide a domestic API source for small molecules being developed by BARDA, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other key U.S. governmental organizations.

About Phlow

Phlow™ is a trailblazing, essential medicines impact company that is reimagining essential medicines from start to finish using flow chemistry and other advanced development and manufacturing processes. Everything Phlow does is designed to promote access to affordable, high-quality essential medicines for all Americans. Phlow is working to provide a solution to the broken essential medicines supply chain by establishing a resilient end-to-end solution that is U.S.-based, comprehensive, and fully integrated. With the support of an industry leading team, experienced strategic partners, and established relationships at the policy, regulatory, and federal levels, Phlow will manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished pharmaceutical products domestically for essential medicines critical to the nation’s healthcare. Using continuous-flow processes and other green chemistry approaches, Phlow is able to reduce costs and waste, improve quality and yield, and offer a more environmentally friendly alternative to batch manufacturing.