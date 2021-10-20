WebFX Announces Strategic Investment from Trilantic North America

HARRISBURG, Pa. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WebFX, the leading tech-enabled digital services provider for premium SMBs, announced today a capital investment from Trilantic North America. This partnership furthers the mission of WebFX to provide Digital Marketing That Drives Revenue ® for companies around North America. WebFX partners with businesses looking to earn more website traffic, drive more qualified leads, and increase revenue growth through revenue maximization services.

The capital partnership between WebFX and Trilantic North America’s Fund VI will assist future growth for the Pennsylvania-based company, supporting expansion in talent, new services, geographic offices, technology, data analytics, and AI. WebFX plans to create 300 additional jobs over the next 5 years.

Founded in 1995, WebFX helps businesses achieve growth goals through digital services like SEO, PPC management, digital advertising, web design, marketing automation, and more. WebFX attracts top digital talent from around the globe and is #1 Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania for six years running. The company is a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Partner, Amazon Partner, and Shopify Partner. Named the 2020 Horizon Interactive Best Agency of the Year, WebFX’s POSITIVE Code and FXBuilds program help fuel WebFX’s goal to help more than 10,000 people around the world through projects like building schools and providing access to clean water.

“We’re thrilled to have Trilantic North America as a key partner in the next chapter of WebFX,” said company co-founder and CEO Bill Craig. “Trilantic North America’s partnership will help us accelerate our unique offering of technology-powered digital services, skilled team, and remarkable ability to drive meaningful results for businesses. Trilantic North America’s impressive track record and a shared vision for the future of WebFX make them an ideal partner.”

“Trilantic North America represents a wonderful fit for the unique culture we’ve built at WebFX,” said Katie Kelly, COO of WebFX. “Trilantic North America’s experience and knowledge will be a wonderful asset as we further our mission to drive revenue growth for current and future customers.”

“We believe the WebFX culture of collaboration and continuous improvement fits well with our ethos at Trilantic North America and we look forward to supporting the WebFX team in their mission of helping premium SMBs and giving back to the community in Southeastern Pennsylvania as well as globally,” said Daniel Siegman, Managing Director at Trilantic North America.

Trilantic North America’s Daniel Siegman and Jeremy Lynch will join the WebFX board.

Investment bank Canaccord Genuity advised WebFX on this transaction. Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to WebFX, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Trilantic North America.

About WebFX

WebFX was founded in 1995 and has generated over $2.4 billion in revenue for clients over the last 5 years through services including SEO, PPC management, Amazon marketing, social media, martech integrations, website design, and more.

The company’s award-winning MarketingCloudFX platform and experienced team of marketing experts power campaigns for over 1,000 customers. Moreover, WebFX’s FXBuilds program, established in 2014, has impacted over 5,000 lives around the globe through projects including building schools in Ghana and Guatemala and building wells and sand dams in Kenya. Learn more about WebFX services at https://www.webfx.com and career opportunities at https://www.webfx.com/careers/

About Trilantic North America

Trilantic Capital Management L.P. ("Trilantic North America") is a leading, growth-focused middle market private equity firm focused on control and significant minority investments in North America. Trilantic North America's primary investment focus is in the business services, consumer, and energy sectors. Trilantic North America has managed six private equity fund families with aggregate capital commitments of $9.7 billion. Trilantic North America has been recognized by Inc. Magazine's 2021 list of Top Founder-Friendly Investors and has been named one of Growthcap’s 2021 Top 25 Private Equity Firms for Growth Companies. For more information, visit www.trilanticnorthamerica.com.