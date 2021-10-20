Top Northern California Keller-Williams Real Estate Team Level Up Group Announces Merger With Legendary Napa Team, Dotty Hopkins & Associates

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KWSF’s The Level Up Group announces merger with Legendary Napa Valley agent Dotty Hopkins & Associates. A combined force in Bay Area Real Estate, Level Up Group now covers Napa Valley to Silicon Valley, Marin to the East Bay. With a total of 20 agents and staff, this new partnership expands Level Up Group’s geographic reach, local market knowledge, and expertise that includes single-family and luxury home sales, high-rise condominium sales, commercial real estate, and probate sales. For more information, visit Level Up Group Napa page.

Led by Owner/Partner Michael Minson, The Level Up Group lives up to its name, boasting a talented team dedicated to helping people reach their goals to “level up” their lives. The group has helped over 600 families and sold over $750 million in sales. “We are so thrilled to welcome Dotty and her team and look forward to continuing the same tradition of service, excellence and passion for relationships that Dotty has built in her over 37 years in the industry. This is definitely the place to be for both agents and clients,” says Minson.

Dotty brings real estate wisdom and experience along with her 5-member team of seasoned agents who are competent in all areas of Napa and Sonoma residential real estate including vineyard estates, agricultural land and estate building sites, and a specialty in the second home market. “We feel so lucky to have found Michael and the Level Up team. They share our values for relationships and connection, something so needed and important in our business,” says Dotty Hopkins.

To further fuel growth, Level Up Group recently aligned with PLACE, a tech-enabled real estate platform that partners exclusively with top producers to empower business growth and profitability. “PLACE gives us the infrastructure, systems, training, and the network to attain our goals faster and more efficiently than if we did it on our own. Plus, it gives our agents the benefits of working for a large corporation,” says Minson.

About The Level Up Group

Launched in 2016 as part of the Keller-Williams Company, The Level Up Group is the #5 Real Estate Team in San Francisco, top 15 KW Team in Northern California and Hawaii and in the Top 40 in all of California. True to their mission, Level Up Group has helped over 600 families realize their dreams and reach new levels of personal and financial prosperity. The Level Up Group is a 20-member team comprising top agents, market leaders, and staff to bring our clients the best service experience in the industry, selling over $750 million in the last 8 years. The company’s 7 pillars of success have been the key distinction of service and deliver results for buyers, sellers, and investors.