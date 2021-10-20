Black Bear Diner Partners With Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to Support Bear Cubs Injured by Wildfires

REDDING, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Bear Diner, the one-of-a-kind, bear-themed dining concept offering a family-friendly atmosphere and classic, home-style comfort food, today announced the launch of a capital fundraising campaign with Gold Country Wildlife Rescue for a new bear rehabilitation facility, called “Bear Cub University.” To jumpstart the campaign, Black Bear Diner raised over $17,000 through corporate sponsorship, franchisee and employee donations to immediately support three bear cubs recently injured in the California wildfires this summer.

With a goal to raise a total of $250,000, the new Bear Cub University will feature an enclosure at the wildlife center that will provide the space and enrichment required for bear cubs to develop the skills they need, like foraging, to successfully return to the wild. Currently, Auburn’s Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, in partnership with the Wildlife Disaster Network, is providing critical care for three bear cubs, #21-4302 “Leo,” #21-4395 “Reggie Taylor,” and #21-4588 “Vinny,” who are recovering from burns on their paws and ears, among other injuries.

“When we saw the devastating effects of the Antelope and Dixie wildfires in our backyard to our beloved bears, we knew we had to find a way to assist with their recovery,” said Anita Adams, CEO of Black Bear Diner. “With the help of our team members and franchise partners, we are proud to support Gold Country Wildlife Rescue’s efforts and look forward to seeing the cubs return to their natural habitat.”

“As a non-profit, we rely solely on donations and grants to drive our mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release the orphaned, injured, and critically ill wildlife that we receive at our Intake Center every day,” said Sallysue Stein, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue Founder, and Acting Executive Director. “We are incredibly grateful to Black Bear Diner for recognizing the immediate need to help these three little bears and future bears who will benefit from our Bear Cub University.”

To donate to the Bear Cub University, please visit GCWR’s GoFundMe page here and for more information about Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, visit https://goldcountrywildliferescue.org/.

About Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country. Founded in 1995 by Bruce Dean and Bob Manley in Mt. Shasta, California, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality.

The franchise now operates 144 locations in 14 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance – Winner of FSR Magazine’s 2021 Reader’s Choice Award for Best Legacy Brand, Top 10 Customer Service Winner, Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. The company is a disruptor in the family-dining segment for its growth and performance and will continue to focus on serving home-style comfort food classics and bringing personal service back to the dining industry as the brand continues to execute its expansion plan.

About Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

Gold Country Wild Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of injured and orphaned wildlife while promoting human awareness of wildlife and the ecosystems we share. We provide our wildlife care services free of charge to the public, depending solely on grants and donations.