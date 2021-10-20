Israeli Food Manufacturer Tnuva Selects DXC Technology to Transform Supply Chain

TEL-AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that it has been awarded one of Israel’s largest ever commercial IT implementation contracts, worth US$40 million, by Tnuva, Israel’s leading producer of dairy and food products.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, DXC will modernize Tnuva’s IT estate by implementing a new digital supply chain system, which will help the food producer to accelerate operations and provide high quality food to millions of consumers across Israel.

DXC will implement a single Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, based on SAP’s innovative ERP platform SAP S4/HANA®, to consolidate and modernize approximately 240 of Tnuva’s legacy systems across business applications and dairy management. The system will enable Tnuva to shorten the time to market for new products and optimize its dairy and food manufacturing resources.

"The solution delivered by DXC will enable us to implement advanced technologies to support key processes, increasing production line output and improving our value proposition to customers,” said Shay Michel, CIO at Tnuva.

Incorporating a variety of digital tools powered by Artificial Intelligence, the new system will capture valuable data and generate insights that will increase manufacturing accuracy and improve decision making and planning. With increased flexibility, the food producer will be able to respond faster to shifts in the market and changing consumer preferences.

“We are delighted to support Tnuva’s transformation and their goal to grow and become a smart manufacturing leader,” said Sassi Meir, General Manager for Israel, DXC Technology. “DXC is proud to be helping one of Israel’s most essential companies to supply their products to consumers more rapidly and efficiently.”

About DXC Technology

