Affinity Solutions Partners with Zartico to Unleash the Power of Real-Time Visitor Spend Intelligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Solutions is pleased to announce a new partnership with Zartico to give DMOs real-time visibility into visitor spending. The partnership combines two influential service providers with destination marketing and economic development industry expertise. The pairing of Affinity’s real-time purchase insights platform with Zartico’s Operating System allows Destination Marketing Organizations to gain real-time visibility into the purchase behavior of nearly 94 million consumers who spend over $650 billion annually. The synergy will enable DMOs to drive market share by understanding the profiles and purchase behaviors of visitors most likely to engage with the destination brand.

Affinity Solutions leverages purchase signals taken from over 100 million daily credit and debit card transactions to provide DMOs a real-time view into the purchase behaviors of consumers. Affinity’s data is anonymized for privacy compliance and enriched to enable insights across different dimensions including shopper demographics, merchant category, time period, and geography with neighborhood level precision. Insights are not limited to one destination, therefore DMOs can analyze consumer purchase behavior in other destinations to benchmark and identify growth opportunities.

Josh Collins, Head of Product at Zartico, said, “The Holy Grail for which every destination marketing organization has been on a quest is the visitor spend in-market, and how the DMO influenced the transactions. Our partnership with Affinity now gives Zartico clients the ability to combine spend data with our existing geolocation, event, marketing and tax data to finally obtain the holistic insights of their contribution to their community’s economy.” He added, “This changes everything. We can now see daily visitor impact on a resident community. DMOs can adjust marketing, staffing, infrastructure, and focus based on visitor vs. resident transaction data, with a focus on the outcome of a better experience for both.”

“Post-pandemic, consumer spending behaviors are rapidly changing,” said Phil Lore, Chief Revenue Officer of Affinity Solutions. “Our partnership with Zartico empowers DMO’s to quickly identify growth opportunities and make data-informed decisions to drive consumer engagement.”

