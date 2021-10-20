Asana Partners Expands Enterprise IT Ecosystem

Today, Asana Partners is expanding to provide IT leaders and admins with increased control and support to keep cross-functional teams connected, while prioritizing data security, including new integrations with Splunk and Netskope. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, announced it’s expanding the Asana Partners ecosystem of IT partners to provide complex enterprises with the confidence needed to adapt to the security and scalability challenges of the work from everywhere era.

Earlier this year, Asana launched Asana Partners, an ecosystem of over 200 essential work tools and strategic channel partners across 75 countries. Today, Asana Partners is expanding to provide IT leaders and admins with increased control and support to keep cross-functional teams connected, while prioritizing data security, including new integrations with Splunk and Netskope.

" We’re expanding the Asana Partners network to give enterprises even more control and flexibility as they continue navigating the next chapter of hybrid work," said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. " We're excited to be working with Splunk and Netskope to help our customers better control data and increase visibility, in addition to forthcoming integrations in DLP, CASB, and eDiscovery to further support enterprises in their security and compliance needs. We remain focused on serving the world’s leading enterprises by providing them with the clarity and confidence needed to adapt during unclear times.”

Enhanced IT controls to secure hybrid organizations

Starting today, Asana’s Audit Log API will power a plug-and-play Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) integration with Splunk, helping IT keep track of security and compliance-related changes in their organization. Now, if an employee in one region suddenly attempts multiple logins in a foreign location, admins can use timely automated alerts to take immediate action.

Asana customers will soon have access to a new integration with Netskope, which will enable Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) capabilities such as enforcing security policies, identifying and managing sensitive data, and preventing data from being shared outside an organization’s environment. For example, when an employee is logged into a company device or network, the employee can only log into their company Asana instance, avoiding sharing sensitive, internal data to non-corporate instances.

“ Flexible and scalable IT architecture is critical for modern, cloud-first enterprises, and so is security that can follow apps, users, and data wherever they are,” said Billy Bond, VP of Business Development & Alliances, Netskope. “ We’re excited to partner with Asana to provide advanced data protection and threat protection in the cloud. Together, we’re enabling organizations to better protect employees, applications, and data, no matter where they are located.”

With Asana Partners’ enterprise ecosystem of IT solutions, today the platform’s growing integrations feature the Security, Identity, Compliance, SaaS Management and Platform solutions enterprises need, including:

Security: Providing critical security solutions with Splunk, Netskope and OneTrust to enable Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) use cases and more.

Providing critical security solutions with Splunk, Netskope and OneTrust to enable Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) use cases and more. Identity: Partnering with leading authentication, authorization and identity management solutions Okta, Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD), Google Workspace SAML SCIM and OneLogin.

Partnering with leading authentication, authorization and identity management solutions Okta, Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD), Google Workspace SAML SCIM and OneLogin. Compliance: Enabling customers to meet their most critical compliance needs, with Exterro, DataGrail and Transcend, including future enhancements in eDiscovery and industry-specific regulations.

Enabling customers to meet their most critical compliance needs, with Exterro, DataGrail and Transcend, including future enhancements in eDiscovery and industry-specific regulations. SaaS Management: Ensuring customers have clear visibility to discover, manage and secure app usage across their organization, with BetterCloud, Productiv and Zylo.

Ensuring customers have clear visibility to discover, manage and secure app usage across their organization, with BetterCloud, Productiv and Zylo. Platform: Connecting Asana to the essential work tools that matter most to organizations, at any scale, including IBM App Connect, MuleSoft and Power Automate.

" Emerging work patterns require highly integrated solutions that are secure and streamline work at the same time," according to Wayne Kurtzman, IDC Research Director for Social and Collaboration. " The growth in the Asana Partners ecosystem plus their new security announcements demonstrate a global willingness to help companies achieve their goals through collaboration."

For more information on the Asana Partners Enterprise Ecosystem of IT solutions and to see all supported integrations, visit asana.com/apps.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has over 107,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.