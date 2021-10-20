WeVideo Announces Integration With Dropbox Replay to Streamline Remote Video Collaboration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeVideo, a leading cloud-based and collaborative multimedia creation platform, today announced a new integration with Dropbox Replay, a video collaboration tool that makes it easier to consolidate comments, take action on feedback, and finalize video projects, all in one place. The integration offers professional, prosumer and consumer users across industries a streamlined workflow for remote collaboration, enabling dispersed teams to share, manage and provide real-time, frame-accurate feedback in a central location. Dropbox Replay eliminates complexities encountered when working with large media files, different video formats and many collaborators, helping teams deliver projects faster and with greater ease and efficiency.

WeVideo is trusted by almost 40 million users worldwide, and integrating with Dropbox Replay offers a simplified workflow for content creation and collaboration on project approvals. Using WeVideo’s robust, production-proven toolset for multimedia creation, users can quickly and easily create videos for use across a wide range of applications, including ads and marketing, company or influencer branding, product tutorials, social media and beyond. WeVideo’s integration allows teams to seamlessly export projects directly to Dropbox Replay, where teams can view high-quality playback and leave frame-accurate comments and annotations (even if they don’t have a Dropbox account), collaborate in a real-time virtual viewing room, and easily track project status and versions. All feedback is managed within Dropbox Replay, without requiring large or high raster video files to be downloaded or converted to different formats during review sessions. Users can also easily open Replay videos in WeVideo to view time-stamped comments and feedback at specific frames within the editorial timeline, then make live edits within WeVideo’s web or mobile app platforms.

”Since the start of 2020, we’ve witnessed staggering growth across the board, including in revenue, projects created and overall user base. The total number of videos completed has grown 4.5 times, including a 150+% increase in SMB users,” shared Krishna Menon, CEO, WeVideo. “This new integration with Dropbox Replay furthers our mission to provide accessible and intuitive, top-quality multimedia creation tools for all users, and offers our customers a simplified collaborative experience with professional-level results. As video continues to grow as a crucial component for businesses and creators, we will continue to work with key partners like Dropbox to improve production workflows, simplify processes and help our customers create compelling videos easier and faster than ever before.”

“We are pleased to bring Dropbox Replay into WeVideo to help creatives take action on feedback where they are editing. It's our vision to help creatives get to sign-off and delivery faster. We can’t wait for creative users to try out the new integration,” stated Andy Wilson, Director of New Product Solutions and Media, Dropbox.

Dropbox Replay is available in beta today. To get started and learn how to access Dropbox Replay in WeVideo, visit: https://www.wevideo.com/blog/wevideo-partners-with-dropbox-to-improve-remote-video-collaboration

