UJET Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Accelerate and Scale AI-Powered Contact Center Innovation

UJET, Inc., the world's first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center, today announced an exclusive partnership with Google Cloud enabling businesses around the world to deliver exceptional AI-powered customer experiences at unparalleled scale and security in a trusted public cloud environment, with ease-of-management, and low network latency.

Highlights of announcement include:

Google Cloud is now UJET’s preferred Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) cloud vendor

UJET’s CCaaS solution now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

UJET is now both a Google Cloud ISV Solution Connect Partner & Contact Center AI (CCAI) OEM Partner

"UJET and Google Cloud have come together to offer leading innovation and enterprise-grade security and reliability across contact center operations,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer at UJET. “We're extremely proud of this partnership, and deeply committed to using the best of today’s mobile, digital and cloud technologies to provide exceptional customer experience technologies that brands can rely on.”

As contact centers continue to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation, they are seeking innovation, security, and reliability from their applications. With Google Cloud as our preferred cloud partner, across core industries including retail, finance, healthcare, and marketplace economy, we will make it easier for customers of any size to buy and deploy UJET and accelerate the rollout of digital transformation and AI-enhanced contact center services.

“We selected Google Cloud and UJET because of their willingness to truly partner with us to personalize and tailor our service and communications to the unique culture and characteristics of the communities we serve,” said Teri Williams, President and Chief Operating Officer at OneUnited Bank, the largest black-owned bank in the country. “As a mission-oriented business, we are grateful for technology partners we can trust to help us treat all customers with respect, dignity and personal attention – regardless of their account balances.”

"We are delighted to announce that innovative contact center solutions from UJET will be available on Google Cloud," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "UJET solutions on Google Cloud will enable organizations of any size to quickly deploy at global scale, with enterprise-grade security and reliability, and deliver game changing contract center experiences to customers."

Through this partnership, UJET will join Google Cloud’s partner co-selling program, and the two companies will work to deliver continuous customer service innovation across retail, finance, healthcare, and other industries. Customers can purchase and deploy UJET with a single click from the Google Cloud Marketplace and enjoy consolidated billing and draw down on their Google Cloud spend commitment.

About UJET

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally, and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx.