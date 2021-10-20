Ketch and SafeGuard Privacy Announce Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ketch, the next generation data control platform for privacy, governance and security, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with SafeGuard Privacy. SafeGuard Privacy offers the world’s only platform for managing privacy compliance internally, as well as managing it across a company’s network of vendors. Through this partnership, the two companies will offer an end-to-end solution for Programmatic Privacy™ and program management.

Privacy regulations are long on rules but short on tools, and that means companies today struggle to comply with the explosion of privacy laws. Chief compliance officers desperately need solutions that streamline and automate their entire privacy programs so that they can retire their risk-prone and manual processes.

Ketch is the only company to offer Programmatic Privacy™, compliance and governance. The company has built easy tools to manage evolving regulations, deploy global privacy notices, and automate consent. SafeGuard Privacy’s goal is to make demonstrating compliance easy. Its platform features comprehensive assessment questionnaires paired with plain-English commentary that enable chief compliance officers or product managers alike to answer once and share everywhere. Its Vendor Compliance Hub allows companies to assess and manage third-party vendor compliance, as required by GDPR and CCPA, in a fully auditable manner.

By offering their solutions together as a bundle, Ketch and SafeGuard Privacy have made it easier than ever for ethical companies to take full control of their privacy programs, and to do so in a way that’s automated and easily auditable. Through this partnership, customers will receive:

Data mapping and classification;

Templates of critical documents, such as privacy policies and Privacy Impact Assessments, developed by SafeGuard Privacy’s expert privacy legal team;

Compliance and gap assessments for businesses and their ecosystem of vendors to help them identify and resolve any issues that require addressing;

Orchestration of privacy signals and end-to-end data subject request (DSR) fulfillment across the data ecosystem: When a consumer requests a change or an update in the use of their data, the Ketch platform will automatically ensure that request percolates throughout the company’s ecosystem and that the consumer’s wishes are honored throughout;

Simplified auditing and data forensics.

“I'm excited to see these two great companies come together in offering a comprehensive solution for privacy and vendor compliance," said Alex Ritchie, Product Manager for Privacy & Policy at AdColony — A Digital Turbine Company. "It can be a complicated and nuanced undertaking for digital organizations to manage compliance across vendors and owned inventories, and effective, comprehensive solutions can only help organizations manage those complexities. It's an important piece of the puzzle for ethical tech companies to fully comply with privacy laws."

This joint partnership is a huge step forward in the advancement of privacy program management and automation for all companies. The pace of regulations continues to accelerate and companies need more turnkey solutions to secure and comply globally. Ketch and Safeguard Privacy make it easy for companies to quickly adapt to changing regulations and audit their compliance.

About Ketch

Ketch is the leading data control company for Programmatic Privacy™ and governance. The company was founded in 2020 by data management veterans and serial entrepreneurs who successfully built and scaled enterprise systems for world-leaders like Salesforce and Microsoft. Ketch’s ‘Deploy Once, Comply and Secure Everywhere’™ architecture delivers comprehensive data privacy, governance, and security to organizations seeking to protect data, build trust with consumers, and successfully compete in data-driven markets. Thanks to Ketch’s ability to dynamically adapt to the ever-changing legal landscape, customers can future-proof their businesses while cutting operational and privacy engineering costs by 80%. More information is available at www.ketch.com.

About SafeGuard Privacy

Founded in 2018 by technology and privacy experts, SafeGuard Privacy offers the first platform for comprehensive privacy compliance management and collaboration. A key feature of the platform is its comprehensive and independent assessments that evaluate a company’s privacy programs and guides them on their path to compliance. Its management and governance tools, including policy wizards, training, secure document storage, real-time reporting, and true auditing features empower businesses with everything they need to mitigate risk and demonstrate compliance — all while saving time and money. In addition, The Vendor Compliance Hub solves the industry RFI process, making it easy for vendors to demonstrate privacy compliance to their partners and mitigate third-party liability. For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.