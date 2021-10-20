MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment Renew Marquee Marketing Partnership With JPMorgan Chase

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) announced today a multi-year marketing partnership renewal with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) to continue their role as the Marquee Partner.

As part of the renewal, JPMorgan Chase will have a new Chase Lounge at Madison Square Garden -- available exclusively for Chase customers -- that debuts tonight at the Knicks Home Opener. Located on the Terrace Level of Madison Square Garden, the Chase Lounge will be open for all Knicks and Rangers games, as well as many concerts and events. Chase Lounge guests will receive complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. The new lounge will have a capacity of 150 guests and Chase customers can reserve their spot in advance by visiting https://chasegetsyoucloser.com/lounges/madison-square-garden/.

In addition to remaining the Marquee Partner of Madison Square Garden, JPMorgan Chase’s partnership benefits extend across Radio City Music Hall, Hulu Theater at MSG, The Chicago Theatre, the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. The Chase Sound Check series, which provides Chase customers access to their favorite artists at MSG venues in New York and Chicago, will also continue with the renewed partnership. For a full list of benefits and upcoming events, customers can visit chase.com/msg to learn more.

“ When we first set out to find a Marquee Partner more than 10 years ago, one of our key considerations was finding an organization ready to collaborate on innovative solutions that build both companies’ brands, while also benefiting consumers. We’ve accomplished that with JPMorgan Chase and have set a standard in the sports and entertainment industry for how partnerships of this magnitude should operate,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Marketing Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “ One of the greatest characteristics of a strong partnership is the ability to share in achievements, while also continuing to grow. We are incredibly excited to extend this partnership with JPMorgan Chase and look forward to many more successful initiatives, including those at The Garden and in the community.”

“ We are delighted to extend this successful partnership with MSG to continue to provide our customers preferred access to events and unique experiences at these iconic venues,” said Frank Nakano, head of Sports & Entertainment Marketing at JPMorgan Chase. “ Not only have they been an incredible partner for our customers, but they’ve also helped us make a real impact in the local communities where we both operate.”

MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment will continue to work with JPMorgan Chase to create platforms that are vital to the Tri-State area community. Over the years, the companies have partnered on programs that have made a lasting impact on those in need, including their most recent initiative, called Home Team Heroes, which helped feed thousands of people and support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All guests attending events at Madison Square Garden will continue to have the opportunity to receive special offerings on merchandise, food & beverage, and tickets by using their Chase credit or debit card. In addition, JPMorgan Chase will receive significant brand exposure through – static and digital signage during events at Madison Square Garden; MSG Networks’ live Knicks and Rangers game coverage, where JPMorgan Chase will be featured prominently; and digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden and MSG Networks, which can be seen by millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) (NYSE: MSGS) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.