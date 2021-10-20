Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Welcomes Four New Member Hotels to Growing Portfolio

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Announced today, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) added four new properties to its inspiring collection of unique, independent hotels and resorts. The new additions mark the Collection’s first properties in the popular travel destinations of coastal New Jersey and the Red Rock Country of Arizona.

Launched in November 2020 by a group of visionary hotel owners and operators, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection unites independent, lifestyle hotels to improve operating performance and profitability without compromising what makes them unique. Hotels that are typically considered competitors are coming together under Curator, creating more choice and variety for discerning guests.

“When we debuted Curator less than a year ago, our goal was to bring independent hotels together to create scale and a competitive advantage—something that has never been done before in the hotel industry,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “We are thrilled to continue our growth and momentum with the addition of these four unique hotels.”

The newest members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection include:

The Asbury Hotel (Asbury Park, New Jersey): Named to the coveted Travel + Leisure “It List” and ranked as USA Today’s Best New Hotel in America in its opening year, the 110-room Asbury Hotel was built within a historic Salvation Army building and feels like Asbury Park itself—spontaneous, original, and surprising, with rock ‘n’ roll energy. Asbury Ocean Club Hotel (Asbury Park, New Jersey): The Asbury Ocean Club Hotel feels like a luxe fantasy beach house with magical ocean views, hand-picked, one-of-a-kind furnishings, lush greenery, and a well-stocked bar with sunlight streaming through floor-to-ceiling glass—all set to a soundtrack of lapping surf. Pelican Grand Beach Resort (Fort Lauderdale, Florida): Sitting directly on the Atlantic Ocean, Pelican Grand Beach Resort boasts breathtaking views and instantly surrounds guests with a sense of old Florida grandeur. From elegant beachfront dining at OCEAN2000 or a ride in the Lazy River, this 500-foot private beach resort is the perfect setting for families, groups, or a romantic getaway. The Wilde Resort and Spa (Sedona, Arizona): Located in the heart of Sedona, The Wilde allows guests the opportunity to embrace the natural beauty that surrounds them in one of the world’s most beautiful destinations. Surrounded by the majestic red rock formations of Sedona and ideally situated at the base of the iconic Thunder Mountain, The Wilde offers 105 contemporary guest rooms and suites that feature dramatic colors, rich fabrics and eye-catching motifs that complement the destination’s stunning landscape.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About iStar

iStar (NYSE:STAR) has been one of the largest investors in luxury condominium, multifamily and master-planned residential developments throughout the United States, having financed and invested in $10 billion of residential projects since 1993. Through inspired design and a careful attention to detail, iStar develops communities that create sustainable value for residents and community members and provide unique lifestyle experiences.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

Built on a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate their local communities. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, the Noble House portfolio features a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 20 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco punctuate the diverse collection. Centered within destinations worthy of every bucket list and layered with unique amenities that inspire adventure, the curated collection of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and adventures, are known for creating unforgettable travel experiences.

For more information, visit http://www.noblehousehotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

About Sage Hospitality Group

Founded in 1984, Sage Hospitality Group is a Denver-based hospitality management, investment and development company comprised of four distinct companies: Sage Hotel Management, Sage Restaurant Concepts, Sage Investments and Sage Studio.

Sage Hotel Management is a passionate group of accomplished industry veterans who have led the way in defining experiential hospitality while maintaining a reputation as best-in-class operators and consistently delivering results. With a diverse portfolio of more than 50 hotels across the US, Sage Hotel Management is deeply invested in managing independent, soft-branded, luxury, lifestyle and upscale hotels from coast to coast.

is a passionate group of accomplished industry veterans who have led the way in defining experiential hospitality while maintaining a reputation as best-in-class operators and consistently delivering results. With a diverse portfolio of more than 50 hotels across the US, Sage Hotel Management is deeply invested in managing independent, soft-branded, luxury, lifestyle and upscale hotels from coast to coast. Sage Restaurant Concepts , founded in 2005, boasts more than 30 restaurant, bar and coffeeshop locations in 11 states across the country in top cities such as Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Portland. Comprised of seasoned restaurateurs and innovators, SRC is committed to consistently crafting exceptional experiences that forge a bond with guests and believes in the power of impacting lives through hospitality.

, founded in 2005, boasts more than 30 restaurant, bar and coffeeshop locations in 11 states across the country in top cities such as Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and Portland. Comprised of seasoned restaurateurs and innovators, SRC is committed to consistently crafting exceptional experiences that forge a bond with guests and believes in the power of impacting lives through hospitality. Sage Investments brings a deep understanding of markets and risk to the company, allowing Sage to have a reputation as not only a great operator but also a great and determined investment partner. Whether investing for the short term or long term, Sage Investments strives to achieve outsized returns for its partners by finding and adding value in unique and proprietary ways.

brings a deep understanding of markets and risk to the company, allowing Sage to have a reputation as not only a great operator but also a great and determined investment partner. Whether investing for the short term or long term, Sage Investments strives to achieve outsized returns for its partners by finding and adding value in unique and proprietary ways. Sage Studio gives structure to what Sage has long been known for: creating places people want to go to, not through. Sage Studio is dedicated to creating spaces that fuse creativity and ingenuity to light the way for a new standard in hospitality. From restaurants, to branded hotels, to soft brands and independent properties, Sage Studio creates brands rooted in concise and exciting messaging that allows those businesses to tell their unique story.

To learn more about Sage Hospitality Group and its companies, visit sagehospitalitygroup.com or follow us at @SageHospGroup.

About Springboard Hospitality

For more than 30 years, Springboard Hospitality has transformed people, properties, and communities as a leader in the hospitality industry managing and developing innovative boutique and branded properties throughout the U.S. With dual offices in Honolulu and Los Angeles, Springboard operates more than 30 properties across 10 states. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in using analytics and technology with its Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) to ensure properties are optimizing return on investment. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in accounting, creative management, food and beverage, human resources development, marketing, sales and more. The Springboard Hospitality team is committed to going above and beyond with high-touch, personalized service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners. For more information, visit www.springboardhospitality.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 13,000 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.