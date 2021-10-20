Qumu Announces Distribution Partnership with TD SYNNEX, Bringing Enterprise Video to Resellers

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that technology distributor and solutions aggregator TD SYNNEX is now offering the Qumu Video Engagement Platform to its network of more than 150,000 resellers. For the first time, resellers within the TD SYNNEX distribution ecosystem have access to enterprise-grade video, filling a critical market need as more organizations look to adopt scalable, secure and reliable video technology to collaborate with employees, customers and partners in more engaging ways.

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for IT ecosystems and offers the scale and purchasing efficiencies to attract original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and accelerate technology adoption among enterprise and government customers. As the latest addition to Qumu’s fast-growing channel program, TD SYNNEX will offer resellers and suppliers a SaaS-based enterprise video platform that helps globally distributed enterprises create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale.

“The future of work is all about enterprise video, and our partners have been seeking a reliable, enterprise-grade cloud video platform to offer their customers,” said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquisition, TD SYNNEX. “Our partnership with Qumu exemplifies our approach of providing best-in-class products in next generation, high growth areas. Qumu’s Video Engagement Platform easily meets this need, providing resellers with video technology they can incorporate into their technology solutions for customers looking to communicate and collaborate with employees, customers and partners, whenever and wherever they are.”

“TD SYNNEX is the perfect addition to our enhanced channel program, thanks to its deep roots in the reseller market and expertise in helping organizations accelerate the adoption of enterprise technology solutions that meet their critical business needs and fit within the rapidly evolving IT ecosystem,” added Susan Young, vice president of strategic alliances and channel, Qumu.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu’s software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

