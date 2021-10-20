Dialpad Partners With CNS to Deliver Better Customer Experiences to More Australian Organizations, CNS Selects Dialpad to Power Its Business Communications

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with CNS, a Gold-status Microsoft Cloud Productivity vendor. The Dialpad-CNS partnership will bring a truly unified, cloud-first communication solution to schools, communities, government entities and businesses across Australia. Partnering with Dialpad enriches CNS’s position as a leading provider of cloud communications solutions and significantly expands its product portfolio with both business communications and contact center solutions from Dialpad. In addition to helping other companies migrate to Dialpad, CNS will leverage the Dialpad platform for its own communications needs.

“We firmly believe in a ‘practice what you preach’ approach to our business. We chose Dialpad for our own team communication because it had all the features we needed and more - including global availability, a reliable Microsoft Teams direct routing integration and instant transcriptions,” said Alex Huntington, Managing Director, CNS. “We need to have confidence in the technology we recommend to customers, and we wouldn’t give them a solution we wouldn’t use ourselves. Now, we know firsthand that Dialpad delivers an intuitive, secure platform and phenomenal post-sales support, so we are excited to bring the platform to our own customers.”

Over the past year, CNS has tripled its headcount and sought a better way to connect its growing workforce. With plans to continue expanding its team, CNS chose Dialpad for its ability to scale with the company while maintaining a high level of voice quality and system-wide reliability, as well as its seamless integrations with Microsoft Teams. With Dialpad, CNS can now call, message, meet and support customers from a single, unified view.

“As Microsoft Teams continues to be the predominant meeting solution in Australia, especially during lockdowns, we are thrilled to be partnering with CNS who holds Gold partnership status with Microsoft on Cloud Productivity so more companies can take advantage of our Dialpad for Microsoft Teams direct routing integration,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, Australia Country Manager, Dialpad. “When using this integration, Microsoft Team users benefit from Dialpad’s enterprise-grade telephony features and award-winning Vi capabilities within the Microsoft Teams native environment. Together, Dialpad and CNS will help businesses transform the way they connect, communicate and collaborate.”

The Dialpad cloud-native communications platform is the one place for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TruCaaS) experience. With a TruCaaS solution delivered through a single pane of glass, and customer engagement all on one cohesive platform with AI at its core, Dialpad helps companies simplify business communications and collaboration. Dialpad is a complete, modern communications platform built on a split cloud architecture for unmatched security, reliability, and flexibility. Simple to deploy, available on any device and with baked-in Voice Intelligence (Vi™), Dialpad creates a searchable archive of every call, improving communication between employees, customers and business partners working from anywhere.

