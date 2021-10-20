Technology and Cloud Services Distributor Jenne, Inc. Awarded National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance Contract

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a leading value-added technology and cloud services distributor, announced it has been awarded a contract by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. By working with Jenne, Inc. qualified partners are able to access the NCPA contract to sell directly to over 90,000 agencies nationwide in the public and non-profit sectors.

The agreement offers new opportunities for Jenne’s vendor partners in vertical markets including state and local government, K-12 and higher education, healthcare, non-profits and others, while allowing Jenne partners to access a variety of nationwide contracts that span the entire Jenne line card. Jenne simplifies the entire process for partners by helping them avoid the need for contract solicitation, significantly streamlining the product procurement process for both partners and agencies.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to help our partners win incremental business from non-profit and public agencies by leveraging Jenne’s NCPA contract award,” said Patrick Howard, senior vice president of vendor management and marketing. “Jenne’s contract covers our entire product portfolio of premise and cloud deployed technology solutions and provides our partners the opportunity to meet demand from non-profit and public agencies across the country.”

NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices. There are over 90,000 agencies nationwide from both the public and nonprofit sectors that are eligible to utilize NCPA’s cooperative purchasing contracts. To learn more about the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance visit www.ncpa.us.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added technology and cloud services distributor focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.