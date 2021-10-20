Strata Users Will Now Have Access to Premium CUMULUS MEDIA Podcast Inventory with Validated Metrics from Triton Digital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, FreeWheel, a Comcast Company, announced partnerships with CUMULUS MEDIA and Triton Digital to bring Cumulus Podcast Network’s premium podcast inventory into the Strata media stewardship platform with industry-leading metrics and measurement. This partnership provides the 1100+ agencies using Strata’s platform with the ability to automate the podcast buying process within their existing platform workflow, including receiving electronic proposals and sending electronic orders.

Through this partnership, Strata users will be able to find and buy impression-based premium podcast inventory from CUMULUS Media that is validated by metrics including downloads, as measured by Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service. This will mark the first time a podcast publisher has surfaced titles and lineups, which are curated groups of podcasts designed to reach specific desired demographics and psychographics, with metrics measured by industry leader Triton Digital, in a media buying platform.

“At FreeWheel, we’re constantly looking for new opportunities to connect our buyers to the newest capabilities and media content offerings,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, VP, Partnerships, FreeWheel. “As podcasting continues to grow in the U.S., our users have asked for more opportunities to buy podcast media in the Strata system. Our partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA and Triton Digital offers them not just premium podcast inventory, but also validated measurement on a granular level. Strata is the only platform offering this.”

“CUMULUS MEDIA is pleased to expand its partnerships with FreeWheel and Triton to provide current and future marketing partners efficient access to the Cumulus Podcast Network’s vast offering of premium podcasts spanning entertainment, news, sports, politics, business, money and technology as well as the voices from our 413 stations,” says Larry Linietsky, SVP, Digital Operations and Business Development, CUMULUS MEDIA.

“Triton is pleased to be partnering with FreeWheel and CUMULUS MEDIA to provide advertisers with streamlined access to trustworthy, aggregated podcast data within their media buying system for the first time,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development, Triton Digital. “Our IAB-accredited Podcast Metrics lineups provide advertisers with consistent data across networks and publishers, making the process of discovering, planning, analyzing and ultimately buying podcasts at scale seamless and efficient.”

FreeWheel’s Strata Platform helps agencies and marketers automate their campaign planning, activation, optimization, and financial management across all media types, including podcasting.

Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing advertising channels in the US. The recent “Share of Ear” study from Edison Research shows that approximately 80 million Americans (nearly 30% of the U.S. 12+ population) are now listening to podcasts on a weekly basis.

Cumulus Podcast Network, the fastest organically growing podcast network in the country, connects listeners with their passions through podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking.

Strata users will be able to access Cumulus Podcast Network’s premium podcast inventory in the Strata system beginning in the 4th Quarter of 2021.

