Sliide Announces New Cashback Loyalty Partnership With Cardlytics

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sliide, a mobile technology leader with a suite of services to enable mobile operators to get more from the mobile economy, is introducing its Cashback rewards program across the U.S. market. Powered by Cardlytics’ cash back platform, the program will allow smartphone users to get automatic cash rewards every time they spend in-store or online at over 10,000 retailers, including Walmart, Dunkin’, Asos, Instacart and Pizza Hut. The rewards can be used in any way the subscriber wishes, including reducing their phone bill.

“We are tremendously excited to announce the Cashback rewards program,” said Corbyn Munnik, Sliide’s CEO. “Created exclusively with Cardlytics, we wanted to bring subscribers something that is not available anywhere else in the mobile market - the ability to instantly give cash, discounts and extra voice and data rewards to mobile subscribers across the US. And, as importantly, to provide our mobile partners with an effective path to building revenue and brand loyalty all in a simple, engaging way.”

Connecting a smartphone to the rewards program is simple, via an app integrated with Sliide’s wallet and cash-out technologies. Users link their credit or debit card to their account and spend as usual. Whenever their card is swiped online or offline at any of the thousands of local and national brands, cash is instantly deposited to the in-app wallet and can be redeemed as cash, retail vouchers or additional voice and data.

“Our partnership with Sliide provides a unique opportunity to reward mobile customers in a new way while driving spend and engagement with Sliide,” said Farrell Hudzik, EVP of Financial Institutions for Cardlytics. “We continue to expand our customer base in new markets, putting cash back into the hands of millions of customers, building loyalty and top of wallet sentiment for our partners.”

Sliide is adding Cashback to its evolving, customizable product suite – news, search, and rewards – continuing to make the things that matter most to smartphone users easily accessible. The Cashback program will be available to all subscribers of Sliide partners by the end of 2021.

About Sliide

Sliide provides a suite of mobile services that help companies get more from the mobile economy. The suite, powered by its Accessware personalization technology, provides users with easy access to news, search, rewards and other essential services, complementing what's included with a device’s operating system. Sliide is distributed through carriers and device manufacturers, allowing partners to differentiate their offering, increase customer loyalty, and generate new revenue streams. Through its partnerships with the largest mobile carriers globally, the Sliide Suite is an essential part of the mobile experience for tens of millions of users a month. The company is based in London. For more information, go to www.sliide.com.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, we acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform and in May 2021 we acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.