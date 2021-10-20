Lukka Acquires Blox Finance, Crypto Accounting and Infrastructure Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lukka, the leading enterprise crypto asset data and software provider, announced that it has acquired Blox Finance, the Cryptocurrency Accounting, Tracking and Management Software subsidiary of Blox, ETH staking and decentralized infrastructure provider.

Lukka has acquired Blox’s Crypto Accounting and Financial Data Management Software business, including Blox blockchain node infrastructure and intellectual property. The deal expands Lukka’s footprint of data management software and increases the firm’s coverage in addition to and adding more redundancy to existing data sets enabling more advanced risk processes that will support Lukka’s well established institutional customer base. The acquired assets will be brought under Lukka’s institutional-grade, AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II infrastructure meeting the highest institutional standards.

“The acquisition of Blox Finance and its node infrastructure is a natural fit for Lukka, adding to our expansive crypto data management capabilities and blockchain coverage,” said Robert Materazzi, Lukka’s CEO. “This acquisition marks an exciting milestone that will help accelerate keeping pace with our customers’ innovation rate as they trade across the many new crypto financial products. The Blox team has been incredible to collaborate with and we are excited to explore other opportunities as well going forward.”

“We could not have wished for a better company to take over the Blox Finance product suite and blockchain infrastructure services. Lukka's acquisition allows us to handover our tech and expertise to a leader in the space”. Said Alon Muroch, Blox’s CEO. “We have no doubt that Lukka will put our infrastructure to good use, and continue providing best-in-class Crypto back office solutions. Blox will shift its focus on developing decentralized ETH staking solutions and building the Secret-Shared-Validator network.”

The acceleration of institutional demand for reporting that touches both on-chain and off-chain data sources, like staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), continues to drive significant transaction volumes across the ecosystem while creating complexities in the middle and back-offices of businesses. Increased regulatory scrutiny and maturation of crypto-business processes will require firms to adopt institutional-grade data and software solutions to support the rapid need for accounting, reconciliation, and reporting capabilities for crypto assets.

Lukka will continue to grow its on-chain services to meet the needs of its institutional customer base. Their customers rely on institutional-grade technology infrastructure with a breadth of coverage across blockchains, exchanges, wallets, and other venues and data sources. The acquisition will also allow the company to drastically expand data offerings for their enterprise data customers.

***

Lukka CEO, Robert Materazzi, and Blox CEO, Alon Muroch, are available for interviews. Please contact lukka@wachsman.com.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the largest crypto asset institutions with middle and back office data & software solutions. Lukka solves the very unique complexities of crypto (and blockchain) data for businesses so that they can adopt digital assets into their businesses. Its customers include Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading Desks, CPA & Accounting Firms, Funds, Fund Administrators, Fund Auditors, and Financial Auditors, Miners, Protocols, individuals and any business that interacts with crypto transactions. All of Lukka’s products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA Service and Organization Controls (SOC), which focus on data quality, financial calculation accuracy & completeness, and managing technology risk. Lukka is a global company, currently headquartered in New York City. For information about Lukka, visit https://lukka.tech/.

About Blox Finance

Founded in 2017, Blox is a crypto accounting and bookkeeping platform that empowers crypto professionals and companies who rely on blockchain data for their business activities. Having integrated data feeds from leading blockchains and exchanges in the industry, blox has turned into a leader in scalable blockchain queries for large-scale companies. The ability to provide accurate, real-time status of all assets and transaction records, across different blockchains is what sets our service apart. Blox enables an automatic sync for wallets and exchange accounts into a single platform, providing a complete view of balances, transactions and asset allocation. Our services include transaction classification, reporting, monitoring, collaborative workspaces and more.