Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) Implements Automated Gate Solution at UK Terminal Operations with Tideworks Intermodal TOS

Tideworks Intermodal Pro and Traffic Control are in use at seven Freightliner terminals thus far and are on course to go live at the remaining G&W UK terminals by early 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tideworks Technology® Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solution, today announced that its Intermodal Pro® and Traffic Control™ solutions are now live at multiple G&W UK terminal operations. The latest deployments at G&W’s UK terminals, owned and operated by Freightliner in Cardiff and Birmingham, include integration with Advent eModal’s vehicle booking system and Camco Technologies’ (Camco) gate management system to create the first automated gate solution designed specifically for UK rail and terminal operations. Tideworks Intermodal Pro and Traffic Control are in use at a total of seven Freightliner terminals thus far and are on course to go live at the remaining G&W UK terminals by early 2022.

Tideworks’ intermodal TOS solutions enable real-time rail and yard planning and enhanced utilization at the terminals. In Q1 2020, G&W’s Freightliner and Pentalver subsidiaries selected Tideworks as their intermodal solutions provider for their UK rail and container terminal network. Prior to that, Tideworks’ legacy solution was in place. After conducting a thorough market analysis of TOS solutions, G&W’s UK operations elected to roll out Tideworks’ next-generation intermodal solutions, Intermodal Pro and Traffic Control, across its network. As part of the rollout at the Cardiff and Birmingham terminals, Tideworks collaborated with Advent eModal and Camco to successfully deploy an automated, integrated gate and TOS solution that supports advanced appointment needs and facilitates predictive container planning for G&W's UK rail operations.

“We’re proud to deliver an integrated system that helps G&W meet their evolving operating and automation needs while also improving efficiencies and experiences for customers,” said Mark Bromley, vice president of Intermodal Rail at Tideworks. “The successful go-live and integration of Intermodal Pro with Advent eModal and Camco validate our solution as an agile, intelligent management system that can play a critical role in improving turn time efficiency and achieving automation goals.”

After deploying Intermodal Pro, G&W UK operations have seen positive results through increased automation and efficiency. For example, before deploying the solution, it took the Birmingham terminal two hours to clear the gate queues at the start of the week. With the automated solution in place, it now takes just 20 minutes.

“Supply chain innovation is needed more than ever in today’s world. We are pleased with the initial results and strong collaboration among our key technology providers to deploy integrated TOS, gate, and vehicle booking systems solutions that simplify the customer experience, speed up truck turnaround times and provide more scalable and predictive services to our customers,” said Dr. Tianbing Qian (TQ), G&W’s chief information officer. “We’re consistently achieving high automation rates and have received positive feedback from hauler dispatchers, drivers, and terminal operations staff about the ease of use provided by the solution. We value our partnership with Tideworks and are eager to roll out Intermodal Pro across all of G&W’s terminals.”

Tideworks provided implementation services for the go-live on a fully remote basis, which included project management, software configuration and installation, integration services, user training, and go-live assistance. Tideworks will continue to offer G&W ongoing maintenance and support services, including 24/7 technical assistance and software upgrades.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.

About Genesee & Wyoming

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organized in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W’s UK/Europe Region companies include Freightliner, the UK’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, and Pentalver, a leading UK container logistics services provider as well as regional rail services in continental Europe.