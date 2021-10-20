Future plc Pens Global Deal with Teads

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teads, the global media platform, today announces a new partnership with the specialised media publisher, Future Plc across the US, UK, Australia and Canada to deliver video and display inRead advertising technology, Teads’ flagship ad format.

The comprehensive partnership will enable Future Plc 240+ titles, including TechRadar, Marie Claire, Cycling News, to leverage Teads’ array of monetization solutions. The exclusivity covers outstream video across Future’s titles, but the partnership also includes display formats, allowing Teads’ leading end-to-end technology to deliver consistent incremental revenue through elegant ad-formats that deliver attention and results for advertisers. By being able to access Teads For Publishers, Future’s sales team will be able to leverage a number of market leading features, including shoppable formats for intent marketing campaigns as well as privacy focused data solutions, ready for the deprecation of the 3rd party cookie.

With over 300m unique monthly users online, across some of the most respected publishing brands, Future is a global leader in intent based, niche publishers. By tapping into audiences’ passions, Future has developed deep and trusted relationships with its readers, and therefore positioned itself to offer fantastic opportunities for advertisers across their diversified brands.

Nick Flood, Global Commercial Operations Director, Future Plc said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Teads across a range of solutions to further enhance our product offering to clients and agencies. Video is a key growth area for our portfolio of market leading brands and I'm looking forward to working with Teads to expand our scale and revenues.”

Emily Brewer, Head of Publishing, Teads UK said: “We are so excited to partner with Future as one of the most ground-breaking publishing houses known for their innovation and drive to rewrite the rules of publishing. Our desire to re-invent advertising through engaging and respectful ad experiences and exceptional monetization for premium publishers aligns perfectly with Futures vision.

“In today's world, connecting audiences to their passions is more important than ever, Future has developed one of the most scalable and diversified range of titles globally. We are in a renaissance of media, based on contextual relevance and quality – this partnership aligns the strength of both of our brands.”

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 300 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Barcroft Studios specialises in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240+ brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Country Life, woman&home, Marie Claire UK, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding & Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users* in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 800+ people in 26 countries.

*Global reach as of April 2021