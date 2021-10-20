The Trade Desk Launches New Advertising Partnership with Xiaomi

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced a first-of-its-kind global partnership with Xiaomi, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, that allows advertisers to access Xiaomi’s global audience through its mobile ad offerings directly via The Trade Desk platform. The Trade Desk’s direct integration with Xiaomi makes this an industry-leading development for brands that want to unleash the potential of the open internet.

Through this global partnership, marketers can now reach 454 million monthly active users globally outside of China, and engage with these audiences programmatically across Xiaomi’s proprietary mobile ecosystem. The announcement comes at a time when marketers are increasingly looking to measure and compare the performance of advertising campaigns across digital channels such as connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), audio streaming, web and mobile apps. Marketers can now measure their campaigns’ performance within the family of MIUI apps and use that data to compare performance with other channels on the open internet for more holistic campaign management.

“There are so many untapped opportunities for us in digital advertising, which is why we have chosen to work with The Trade Desk to help us unleash the power of programmatic advertising across our products and the MI world,” said Chan Liu, General Manager of Global Internet Service at Xiaomi. “We are at the beginning of a very exciting partnership with The Trade Desk as we continue to work together to create opportunities for brands to connect with their consumers. We believe this partnership will help us build better experiences for everyone through innovative technology.”

“As advertisers look for ways to connect with the smartphone-first consumer, our partnership with Xiaomi makes reaching this audience easier,” said JoAnna Foyle, SVP, Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “With more marketers accelerating their spend in digital advertising, we are helping brands engage meaningfully with their target audience on the MIUI mobile ecosystem, and along the consumer’s entire digital journey, which includes fast-growing channels on the open internet such as CTV, OTT platforms and mobile apps.”

The partnership marks a significant first for The Trade Desk in the burgeoning smartphone segment, reinforcing the company’s leadership as the world’s largest independent media-buying platform. Considered one of the world’s leading consumer electronics, Xiaomi smartphones have entered over 100 markets worldwide, including Indonesia, where it is the top-selling smartphone brand, according to a Canalys Q2 2021 report. As the largest internet economy in the Southeast Asian region, Indonesia represents an opportunity for global marketers who want to reach the mobile-first consumers within the country, where mobile ad spend is projected to grow to $858 million by 2025, according to eMarketer.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 2 globally in the second quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 374.5 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 March 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338nd, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats, including display, video, audio, native and, social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.