JS Bank & Home Matters, Collaborate to Provide Housing Finance to UAE Based Pakistanis

JS Bank has partnered with Home Matters, one of the UAE’s top mortgage brokers, to provide easy and convenient home financing solutions to Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) at flexible markup rates. (Photo: Business Wire)

KARACHI, Pakistan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Home Matters will provide an end-to-end mortgage brokerage service exclusively for JS Bank. The agreement was signed by Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Secured Lending - JS Bank and Sawan Karia, Managing Director - Home Matters Mortgage Consultants. Also present on location was Daniel Le Moeligou, Director of Sales & Marketing - Home Matters Mortgage Consultants.

Speaking at the occasion, Fahad Siddiqui, said, “As the largest conventional home loan providing bank in Pakistan, JS Bank is proud to partner with an industry leader like Home Matters to service our valued customers living abroad. This strategic partnership will serve as an end-to-end solution for NRP clients living in the UAE for both searching for the right property and selecting the right financing solutions in Pakistan.”

Sawan Karia said, “This exclusive partnership represents a historic milestone, enabling Home Matters to remotely service Non-resident Pakistani clients for a property purchase in Pakistan through a mortgage with JS Bank. As a pioneer in its field, JS Bank is the first to offer mortgages to NRPs living in the UAE. Pakistanis represent the second-largest ex-pat population, and It is a privilege for Home Matters to be servicing their mortgage needs.”

JS Bank has taken this step to make housing finance in Pakistan more accessible to NRPs through innovative product solutions, enabling homeownership to become an achievable reality.

About JS Bank:

JS Bank is amongst the fastest-growing Banks in Pakistan, with both domestic and an international presence. The Bank is a leader in the SME space and has a substantial footprint in Digital Banking and Consumer Loans. JS Bank has been recognized on multiple international and national forums, including the prestigious AsiaMoney, Asian Banking and Finance, DIGI and Pakistan Banking Awards. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified financial services groups. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com

About Home Matters Mortgage Consultants:

Home Matters consultants are market leaders in providing independent mortgage & property transaction consultation in United Arab Emirates. They are in their 15th year of successful operations & have strategic partnerships with majority of the UAE-based Banks.