Leading Chinese Bus OEM, Zhongtong Bus Partners with Allison Transmission to Provide Cleaner Public Transport in Armenia

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce a partnership with leading Chinese bus manufacturer Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. to deliver 211 compressed natural gas (CNG) city buses equipped with Allison T270R transmissions to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

“Allison’s products offer high reliability, stability, greater fuel economy and easier control of the bus that greatly reduces driver’s stress. Allison Automatics are ideal for city buses in heavy traffic conditions," said Zhang Zhengwei, Director of Zhongtong Bus North China.

As the capital of Armenia, Yerevan has posed challenges to city bus manufacturers due to its hot summers, cold winters and narrow downtown roadways. Natural gas buses reduce engine noise and emissions, resulting in an optimized solution for densely populated metropolises, as compared to buses with diesel engines. Specifically designed for inner city traffic, the 8-meter-long low-entry bus model complies with Euro V pollutant emission standards, and meets the operational needs of Yerevan’s public transport system.

"Allison's fully automatic transmission has its patented Continuous Power Technology™, which delivers smoother, seamless shifts providing superior passenger comfort," said Zhengwei. "Its torque converter technology multiplies engine power to significantly improve startability and launch, resulting in higher operational productivity, maximizing the benefits of a natural gas engine."

Allison Automatics are perfectly suited to natural gas engines on city buses. While a manual or automated manual transmission (AMT) loses power with every shift, an Allison fully automatic transmission maintains power through the shift and optimizes acceleration speed, achieving better fuel economy, improved performance, and reduced emissions. Further, Allison Automatics smooth the volatility associated with spark-ignited engines, resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride. By comparison, manual and automated manual transmissions magnify the volatility of spark-ignited engines, which can create an uncomfortable and unpredictable driving experience.

Powered by a 200 horsepower (hp) Weichai CNG engine and an Allison T270R fully automatic transmission with gross input torque of 900 newton meters (Nm), the bus model has 25 seats and is rated for 60 passengers. The transmission features six forward speeds, one reverse and an integral retarder, which extends the life of the brakes and reduces maintenance costs.

"The partnership between Zhongtong and Allison began in 2007 and the two companies have established a sustainable relationship for more than a decade. Allison is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, with a large global sales and service network. We will continue to provide high quality products and services to Zhongtong," said David Wu, General Manager of Allison Transmission China.

Allison fully automatic transmissions reduce driver distraction through removing cumbersome shifting so the driver can focus on maneuvering the bus, which is especially critical in heavy traffic situations and when navigating narrow roadways. Allison Automatics also help fleets expand their potential driver pool. While today's drivers are less familiar with driving manual transmissions, fully automatics are easy to drive. Allison fully automatics only require routine oil and filter changes resulting in less downtime, lower life-cycle costs, and greater reliability and productivity of fleets.

