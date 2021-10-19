SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. Acquires Self Storage Facility in the Denver Metropolitan Area

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop” or the “Company"), a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company with approximately $1.8 billion of assets under management, today announced the acquisition of a self storage facility in Lakewood, CO. This is SmartStop’s seventh owned or managed location in the Denver market and 158th in North America.

The facility is located at 12750 W Alameda Pkwy in Lakewood, CO, a dense and high-end suburban pocket of Denver. This prime location has great visibility from West Alameda Parkway and provides easy access from Interstate 70. The facility serves the communities of Green Mountain, Foothills, Briarwood Hills, West Lochwood, Chateau Ridge Estates and East Pleasant View. The property’s 769 units span across approximately 87,000 square feet, and offers customers a variety of amenities including a gated drive-in loading area, state-of-the-art security systems, keypad access and large truck accessibility.

“ This is a fantastic asset in the undersupplied Lakewood submarket in the Denver Metropolitan Area,” said Wayne Johnson, President & Chief Investment Officer of SmartStop. “ The facility is user friendly with a blend of drive-up and interior units, has great visibility from the highly traveled West Alameda Parkway and is surrounded by dense and affluent residential communities, with additional residential projects under construction. This high quality property is a great addition to the SmartStop portfolio.”

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop)

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 400 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs. SmartStop is one of the largest self storage companies in North America, with approximately $1.8 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 158 properties in 19 states and Ontario, Canada and comprising approximately 107,000 units and 12.2 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 18 operating self storage properties in the Greater Toronto Area, which total approximately 15,200 units and 1.6 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.