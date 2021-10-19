Amedeo and AURA AERO Announce a Strategic Partnership Agreement and a Letter of Intent to Purchase 200 Electric Regional Aircraft (“ERA”)

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AURA AERO has created a clean sheet design while integrating new technologies, as well as existing technologies such as fly by wire, and is driving digital efficiencies to build revolutionary momentum in creating an electrical aircraft. With its current prototype aircraft, INTEGRAL, AURA AERO is achieving design and production maturity at a fraction of the cost and will carry that to the commercially sized 19- seater, Electric Regional Aircraft named ‘ERA’.

“Amedeo are delighted to have signed an LOI for 200 Electric Regional Aircraft ‘ERA,’ that draws the commercial aviation industry closer to achieving its goal of net-zero by 2050. We are very pleased to be partnered with AURA AERO in leading such an important climate supporting initiative for the future. For Amedeo, sustainable aviation is more than aspirational and we are committed and focused on partnerships in sustainable aviation that will define the next three decades in aerospace. We have seen various concepts showcased in the market and AURA AERO has an edge with the skillset, talent and design that we stand behind. Their prototype INTEGRAL, is the first stepping stone to a larger electrical regional aircraft,” said Gabriella Lapidus, Chief Commercial Officer at Amedeo.

“We are proud to be partnered with Amedeo. Their expertise in structured finance solutions across multiple asset classes is instrumental to where we are taking AURA AERO and look forward to our close collaboration going forward. We are pleased, thanks to our expertise and industrial capability, to build up the future of aeronautics,” said Jérémy Caussade, Co-founder & President of AURA AERO.

AURA AERO, based in Toulouse at the heart of the world leading aeronautic hub, is a three-year-old aerospace company developing design and manufacturing processes for fully digital electric aircraft, initially starting with 19 pax and a cargo version, while already flying an aerobatic capable training aircraft that will go electrical in 2022, becoming the trainer of choice for airline flight schools, military ab-initio and advanced programs.

Amedeo is a global leading aircraft Asset Manager and principal investor in aircraft leasing. The team has over 140 years of combined experience managing an extensive portfolio of aircraft on behalf of various investors. Amedeo has financed a wide spectrum of aircraft types with long-term relationships with OEMs, airlines and financiers. The Management team has a proven track record of successfully spearheading new technologies across various asset classes.

