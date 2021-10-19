Centric Brands Announces Expansion of Izod Partnership With Authentic Brands Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (the “Company”) today announces an expansion of its Izod licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, for new product categories including men’s sportswear, activewear, and golf apparel. In addition to Izod’s wholesale operations, the Company will also operate the e-commerce store www.izod.com. The new product categories complement Centric’s current portfolio of licensed Izod product categories in the kids and accessories divisions.

“We are pleased to continue our strong partnership with Authentic Brands Group. The addition of the Izod men’s collection complements our existing Izod business allowing us to offer customers a well-rounded offering of lifestyle product across several categories that will drive customer acquisition and loyalty for the brand,” said Jason Rabin, Chief Executive Officer of Centric Brands.

The Izod apparel division will be part of the Men’s and Women’s platform led by Suzy Biszantz, Men’s & Women’s Sportswear Group President, and Centric welcomes Geoff Barrett to the team to lead the Izod men’s business. Mr. Barrett brings a wealth of information, insight, and expertise, as well as prior history of working with the Izod brand which support its growth trajectory.

“This is an important expansion of our relationship with Centric Brands. Izod is an iconic brand with rich history and it will be a focused strategic initiative to continue to grow the Izod business,” said Jarrod Weber Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer.

The Izod collection is available at better department store retailers and on izod.com.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a leading lifestyle brand collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and Izod® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Kenneth Cole®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. Centric Brands LLC has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in London, Toronto, and Montreal. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 30 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,300* freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®*, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. Pending acquisition in Q1 2022*.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.