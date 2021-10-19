Cuisinart Selects Optimizely to Accelerate Digital Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Optimizely, leading provider of digital experience platform solutions, announced its Digital Experience Platform (DXP) offering was selected by leading kitchenware brand Cuisinart to support its digital transformation.

To ensure a fast, successful transition to online selling, Cuisinart saw the need for a robust digital platform capable of addressing evolving business needs and customer expectations. Built by digital agency Whereoware, the new Optimizely website advances Cuisinart’s long-term goals for digital transformation, customer journey optimization and direct-to-consumer sales.

Optimizely’s DXP, with powerful commerce personalization capabilities and rich integration possibilities, enabled Cuisinart to build an award-winning ecommerce site and deliver highly personalized digital experiences. The company fully deployed a direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce channel that meets modern standards and consumer expectations, while maintaining relationships with retail partners.

“We're pleased to help our Platinum Partner Whereoware and its long-time client, Cuisinart, deliver excellent customer experiences supporting Cuisinart's digital transformation journey,” said Justin Anovick, Chief Product Officer of Optimizely. “Our expertise in providing digital experiences will help Cuisinart unlock its potential and continue its long-standing history of meeting customer expectations.”

Optimizely’s DXP solution has proven to be effective in simplifying Cuisinart’s digital transformation journey, allowing the company to re-platform its website in record time.

“It’s heavily data-driven, with over a dozen complex integrations,” said Mary Rodgers, Director of Marketing Communications at Cuisinart. “And Whereoware successfully completed the project in just six months.”

Cuisinart’s new website is designed to ensure a smooth user experience on any device, and with Optimizely’s DXP, provides marketers full control of their product data and SEO. This enabled Cuisinart to deliver seamless, sophisticated online shopping experiences that led to them winning a Gold MarCom Award in the Digital Media – Website category.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart, universally known for introducing the food processor in America, is a leader in culinary appliances, professional quality cookware and kitchen accessories. The company’s cutting-edge reputation can be seen on numerous fronts, from industry-first products and design awards to sponsorships of culinary events and TV cooking shows. Cuisinart manufactures a full range of products under the tagline, “Savor the Good Life®.” These products include cookware, countertop cooking appliances, blenders, stand mixers and coffeemakers, as well as food processors, toasters and toaster ovens, ice cream makers, and waffle makers. For more information, please visit: www.cuisinart.com.

About Whereoware:

Leading digital agency for 20+ years, Whereoware drives smart growth through digital strategy and activation. We specialize in successfully guiding brands through the ever-changing digital landscape, through customer acquisition, retention, and maximization; marketing optimization; and e-commerce solutions. Pioneering online personalization and holistic digital experiences, we design and build award-winning websites and email campaigns, and generate impactful results with data integrations, analytics, digital advertising, and SEO/PPC services. For more information, please visit: whereoware.com

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.