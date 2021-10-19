Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang Join Igloo’s All-new Collection of Coolers and Drinkware

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo introduced its all-new collection of coolers inspired by Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang from one of the most popular comic strips in history. Featuring five different coolers — including Little Playmates, cooler bags and a Stainless Steel Can Tumbler — that playfully depict the beloved characters, the special-edition Peanuts Cooler Collection is now available exclusively on igloocoolers.com/peanuts.

“With Peanuts bringing happiness to the world for just about as long as Igloo’s been bringing coolness to the world, this collaboration is bound to be loved by all fans from the get-go,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “The fun designs — like a lunch bag in the shape of Snoopy’s doghouse and a Little Playmate showcasing Charlie Brown’s famous yellow shirt with a black zigzag — in a variety of cooler styles means there’s a Peanuts cooler for everyone to enjoy chilled refreshments surrounded by friends.”

Igloo’s new Peanuts Cooler Collection includes two 7-quart Little Playmate coolers (fitting up to nine 12-ounce cans each), a 16-ounce Stainless Steel Can Tumbler, a 24-Can Backpack and a 16-Can Lunch Pail. All five coolers feature detailed and playful artwork that perfectly captures the fun personalities and character traits of good ol’ Charlie Brown, his trusty companion Snoopy (the world’s most famous beagle) and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

The entire five-piece Peanuts Cooler Collection, ranging $19.99–$39.99, can be purchased now on igloocoolers.com/peanuts, while supplies last.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Peanuts:

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.