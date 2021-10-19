Shokworks’ CEO Alejandro Laplana Accepted Into Forbes Technology Council

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alejandro Laplana, CEO of Shokworks, a Dallas-based company builder that delivers custom software development and IT consulting services to global startups and enterprise companies looking to embrace digital transformation, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Laplana was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Alejandro Laplana into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Laplana has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Laplana will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“My entire career has centered around the integration of top technical minds with the financial and leadership resources needed for partner companies to emerge as frontrunners in their categories,” said Laplana. “It is my hope that I can share that same skill with the Forbes Technology Council as I have the chance to work among the best in the country.”

