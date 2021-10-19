Cloudinary Delivers Integration with Getty Images to Give Users Access to Millions of Creative Images and Videos

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, today announced an integration with Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications. The collaboration will provide Cloudinary users with access to millions of creative images and video assets from within Cloudinary’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution. Later today at 3:00 p.m. ET, executives from both companies, alongside Dolby Laboratories, will discuss the power of visual content and sound at ImageCon, Cloudinary’s 5th annual user conference. Register for free at www.imagecon.com.

Available today, the new integration allows Cloudinary users to search, view, license, and insert images and videos from iStock by Getty Images and Unsplash, streamlining the asset management process and reducing the manual tasks associated with the download-edit-upload cycle and the pain that comes with managing siloed systems.

Users will have seamless access to all their licensed images and videos from two Getty Images content sources — iStock and Unsplash — and be able to tag, organize, manipulate, and distribute them from within Cloudinary. An integration will be available to Getty Images account holders by early next year.

“We’re delighted to launch this partnership with Cloudinary. The close integration with Cloudinary and our products speaks to Getty Images’ unique ability to provide depth, breadth, and quality of content to service the full range of customer needs,” said Nick Unsworth, VP, Business Development, Getty Images.

“Our integration with Getty Images will allow our customers to spend their time telling powerful visual stories rather than jumping between tools to find the right visual content,” said Gary Ballabio, VP, Technology Partnerships, Cloudinary. “Combining Getty Images’ world-leading content library with our media experience platform eliminates functional silos that can make it difficult for teams to collaborate, and we’re thrilled to bring this integration to market.”

Powered by intelligent automation, Cloudinary bridges the gaps between asset management and delivery, enabling creative, marketing and development teams to maximize the true value of assets, compress workflows and orchestrate customer experiences that engage and convert. Because Cloudinary’s DAM harnesses the power of the company’s leading image and video APIs, creative and marketing teams benefit from the same set of innovative capabilities, including AI and advanced automation, that enable millions of developers to manipulate, optimize and deliver media content at scale — via an easy-to-use UI.

For more information, visit https://cloudinary.com/products/digital_asset_management, and join ImageCon today and tomorrow, Wednesday, October 20, to learn more about other product updates and how leading brands are relying on Cloudinary to tell better visual stories and improve customer engagement.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With more than 50 billion assets under management and 8,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to upload, store, transform, manage, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armour are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 435 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 360,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world’s deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world’s best imagery.