Allvue Systems to Support Lafayette Square with Front-to-Back Software Solutions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced that Lafayette Square has selected the firm to provide its front-to-back-office solution. Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform founded by Damien Dwin that is working locally to create an inclusive American economy. By investing capital and services locally, Lafayette Square aims to drive impact outcomes specific to the local community.

Allvue’s end-to-end technology is expected to streamline and automate Lafayette Square’s business functions to create operational efficiencies across the organization and support further scalability. It also will enable the flow of data from portfolio management to investment accounting, saving time and empowering decision-making. The software will seamlessly integrate with Lafayette Square’s existing platforms allowing for easy access to real-time deal information.

“At Lafayette Square, we believe being technology and data-driven is key to making better decisions and running our business more efficiently,” said Satyadeep “Bobby” Patnaik, Chief Technology Officer at Lafayette Square. “As we continue to expand as a firm, we partnered with Allvue for their ability to support our growth model with the latest technology and seamless end-to-end integration.”

Lafayette Square has expanded to 81 employees to date, with nine reporting to Patnaik in the Technology Department. The Lafayette Square technology team has extensive financial services industry experience and was integral in partnering with Allvue to develop and execute the integrations that will allow for seamless data flow between the firm’s technology platforms and Allvue’s solutions.

“With the expansion of direct lending, many managers have found themselves lacking the proper infrastructure to move quickly,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Lafayette Square took a proactive approach, prioritizing technology and operational efficiency from day one so they can focus on making an impact in the communities they serve.”

Allvue’s solutions are expected to give Lafayette Square the ability to manage its business and reporting needs more effectively. With Allvue’s platform, Lafayette Square will have the benefit of being able to see the state of the business in one place and pull all details surrounding a deal on demand. With Allvue’s Portfolio Management, Private Debt, Investment Accounting, and Fund Accounting solutions, Lafayette Square’s data will be integrated into real-time dashboards and interactive reports to boost efficiency and transparency for enhanced decision making.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL, with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is an impact investment platform working locally to create an inclusive American economy. Our mission is to be the leading provider of impact-driven capital. We believe deploying capital and curating services will create economic opportunity for all.

As we make investments, we work with a mission-aligned network to provide impactful services that improve the wellbeing of underserved people and communities. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.