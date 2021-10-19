YUPRO Chooses WorkLLama to Develop YUPRO Careers Mobile App, Connecting Diverse Candidates with Fortune 500 Employers

ALPHARETTA, Ga--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YUPRO (Year Up Professional Resources, PBC), the industry-leading Opportunity Talent placement agency, has partnered with WorkLLama to launch the YUPRO Careers Mobile App, available via Apple and Google. Powered by the WorkLLama platform, YUPRO Careers enables Year Up Alumni to join YUPRO’s talent community, apply for jobs, make referrals, engage and earn rewards, all from their mobile devices. The app, which launched in May, brought in more than 800 job referrals within its first three months.

YUPRO partners with its parent company, Year Up, Inc., and other mission-aligned workforce development programs, to build its community of more than 30,000 skilled alumni so companies can tap into its diverse talent pipeline, hire smarter, and optimize performance. With YUPRO Careers, developed by WorkLLama, YUPRO now has a mobile-first candidate experience to match its growth and leadership in employment placement.

“ In today’s tight labor market, we needed a faster, more seamless way to connect with our talent,” said YUPRO CEO Michelle Sims. “ Equally important, we wanted to harness the power of referrals, a significant opportunity given the tight-knit nature of our extensive community. WorkLLama was an ideal partner. Not only could they integrate seamlessly with our ATS, Bullhorn, but I had direct access to WorkLLama’s senior leadership to discuss how to best leverage the technology. As a growing staffing organization, we now have a powerful tech partner and tech roadmap to support that growth.”

YUPRO’s talent works across 19 major markets in business operations, finance, IT, sales and customer support, and software development. Candidates have 1 to 20 years of experience, and have completed rigorous workforce development programs with mission-aligned non-profit partners. With the YUPRO Careers mobile app, candidates can:

Join the YUPRO talent community of more than 30,000 talent alumni

Easily search for, find, and apply for jobs in real-time with corporations who share YUPRO’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion

Earn extra income by referring friends to YUPRO

Track referrals and bonus payouts

Engage with fellow job seekers and access the organization’s award-winning coaching and professional development program

“ We are proud to partner with such a mission-driven organization as YUPRO,” said WorkLLama CEO Sudhakar Maruvada. “ They are committed to closing the Opportunity Divide by connecting their considerable pipeline of experienced, qualified, and diverse talent with forward-thinking organizations. The new YUPRO app delivers the technology needed to support their position as the leader in Opportunity Talent staffing. We look forward to expanding our relationship with them in the future.”

Added Sims, “ With the new app, we’re able to meet our talent where they’re at, and most often that is on a mobile device. This is a competitive advantage for us, as it enables us to input their information faster and present them more quickly to corporations. Previously, talent could only apply to jobs from a desktop or laptop. Now, if our recruiters notice anything missing on a candidate’s profile while discussing a job with them, the candidate can update it via smartphone in real-time. The time savings and efficiencies gained are huge. And, our recruiters love to say, ‘Download our app!’”

WorkLLama and YUPRO will introduce an AI recruiting bot on the app later this year. Future plans include front office capabilities that will give corporate partners access to YUPRO’s talent community.

About Year Up Professional Resources, PBC

YUPRO is the nation’s leading Opportunity Talent Placement Firm and connects forward-thinking companies with diverse talent that drives long-term business success. YUPRO is a Public Benefit Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Year Up, Inc., a leading non-profit workforce development organization, and upholds a shared social mission to close the Opportunity Divide. YUPRO utilizes a proprietary coaching program to place and support Opportunity Talent as they secure jobs where they earn fair and equitable market wages and experience continuity of work in a professional role. https://yupro.com/

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a mobile-first platform that helps companies leverage their brands to create powerful candidate, employee and client experiences to source, engage and retain top talent. Its technology makes it possible to foster meaningful, more human connections with talent, leading to exceptional and inspired white-labelled talent pools that fuel business success. WorkLLama drives digital transformation through social referral management; seamless candidate engagement; Sofi, its AI conversational bot; integrated, omnichannel communication; on-demand staffing; and direct sourcing solutions. For more information visit www.workllama.com.