Insight Consulting Group Awarded Market Research Agreement with Premier Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Consulting Group (ICG) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Market Research services with Premier Inc., a nationwide healthcare group purchasing organization with 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other provider members. This new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special ICG pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier to help members make better business decisions through advanced qualitative and quantitative research solutions and strategy development.

According to Chris Schnaars, Principal at Insight Consulting Group (ICG), “Our agreement with Premier gives its members access to research services to better understand and meet the changing needs of patients. Regardless of the sector a Premier member belongs to – health network, hospital, group practices or members outside of healthcare – ICG’s research services empower members to fast-track and optimize the insights process. Plus, thanks to our new partnership with Mirador Global, a COEUS Holdings company, the marketplace of payers is now available for research under the Premier umbrella. This will provide access to insights from the largest and most influential health plans and Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) responsible for formulary decisions that impact healthcare coverage for 180+ million of their members.”

ICG’s unique expertise in developing solutions through qualitative and quantitative research – in and outside of the healthcare industry – will help Premier members solve a variety of core business issues anywhere along the healthcare industry continuum including: quality and satisfaction measurement, market exploration, product and service ideation, concept testing, access and reimbursement insights, care model assessments, value-based contracting exploration.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Insight Consulting Group (ICG)

ICG provides unique value in the healthcare marketplace by utilizing behavioral and psychological science to uncover powerful insights into the attitudes and behaviors of patients and healthcare professionals. Through the development and use of the ‘Empathetic Marketing Framework’, ICG redefines how clients view patients and HCPs by identifying key human needs that translate into a deeper understanding. ICG’s unique ‘empathetic lens’ empowers clients to make more confident decisions and optimizes commercial success. For more information, visit www.icgimpact.com