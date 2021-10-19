DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to Glen Securities Finance DAC (Glen Securities), a €1.397 billion partially-funded synthetic securitisation of Irish residential mortgages originated by members of the Bank of Ireland Group.

Glen Securities will issue up to four classes of Credit Linked Notes, the Class A CLNs, the Class B CLNs, the Class C CLNs and the Class D CLNs, which reference certain tranches of the residential mortgage portfolio. KBRA has assigned preliminary ratings to the Class A CLNs, the Class B CLNs and the Class C CLNs. Whilst the credit analysis for the note ratings is based on loss estimates of the underlying portfolio, it also considers linkage to the credit strength of Bank of Ireland as the entity which, amongst other things, funds the interest due on the notes through the payment of the protection fee amounts payable as the protection buyer to Glen Securities under a Loan Portfolio Credit Protection Deed.

As of the initial pool cut-off date of 30th June 2021, the underlying residential mortgage portfolio consists of 14,657 seasoned first-lien performing loans with a total current balance of €1.47 billion, secured primarily by owner occupied (64%) and Buy-To-Let (36%) properties. 76% of the loans in the portfolio have been restructured in the past with a significant majority of these restructures (77%) occurring more than five years prior to the pool cut-off date.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

