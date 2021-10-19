Zonar and Eleos Selected By Knight-Swift As Preferred Smart Fleet Management Solution Provider For Expanded Truck Fleet

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology today announced that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”), North America’s largest truckload transportation company, has selected Zonar as its preferred smart fleet management solution provider for its expanded truck fleet. Zonar solutions will be installed in 17,000 Knight-Swift vehicles across the nation by Q4 2021.

Zonar was selected due to its industry leading innovation and commitment to safety, holistic driver solutions, and its seamless integration with Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 tablets and the Eleos Technologies platform that powers Knight-Swift’s mobile driver application. Eleos will provide complementary solutions to the Zonar deployment – such as ELD integration using the OpenCab Standard (opencabstandard.org), support for both Zonar provided tablets and drivers’ phones, customized driver workflow, dispatcher communications, integrated truck navigation, document capture and payment status. Zonar and Eleos’ integrated solution will be available to additional customers later in 2021.

“This opportunity to expand our relationship with the newly forged Knight-Swift is a testament to the innovation, care and quality Zonar puts into all of its products and services for its customers,” said Wayne Deno, vice president of freight and over-the-road at Zonar. “We look forward to continuing to work with Knight-Swift to provide the industry’s largest trucking company with best-in-class solutions that ensure safety, efficiency and compliance for today, tomorrow and the future.”

Before Knight’s merger with Swift in 2017, Knight was a long-time customer of Zonar, with over 4,000 trucks running solutions such as ELD, GPS, navigation and other smart fleet management solutions. Zonar became the de facto choice for expanding smart fleet management solutions when 13,000 trucks came on from Swift.

“Zonar shares our core values and deep commitment to safety,” said Dave Jackson, President and CEO, Knight-Swift. “We felt extremely confident in selecting Zonar and Eleos to outfit our fleet with solutions that help us keep safety at the forefront.”

“Using OpenCab to combine our driver workflow apps with the Zonar platform ensures that every driver has the best possible experience with technology,” said Kevin Survance, CEO at Eleos. “Knight-Swift is taking a modular approach to technology in the cab, which allows them to create a tailored driver experience that truly reflects their business priorities.”

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar’s mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.

About Eleos

Eleos is the leading driver workflow platform for trucking companies. An Eleos powered app simplifies drivers’ lives by putting everything they need in one unified mobile driver app. Eleos contains an extensive collection of powerful pre-built components that allow for full customization of the app to match ever evolving business needs. Craft a custom mobile app for your fleet drivers that gives you the control you want and the flexibility you need. Learn more at eleostech.com.