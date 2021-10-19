Aeris Technologies and Southern Cross Announce Strategic Partnership

HAYWARD, Calif. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeris Technologies, a leading provider of next generation laser-based gas analyzers and leak detection systems, and Southern Cross, a subsidiary of Sparus Holdings and a leading provider of field services to utilities, are announcing a partnership to provide state-of-the-art natural gas leak detection and emission reduction solutions. Both companies are combining decades of industry field knowledge as well as instrumentation and advanced analytics expertise to deliver data-driven asset management solutions for the utility leak detection and repair (“LDAR”) market.

The joint solutions from Aeris and Southern Cross will provide advanced parts per billion (“ppb”) detection and emissions reduction solutions to utilities of all sizes across North America by enabling their deployment of state-of the-art equipment for use in their compliance and regulatory obligations. In addition to offering solutions for self-monitoring, the Aeris and Southern Cross partnership will enable Southern Cross to include additional Advanced Mobile Leak Detection technologies as part of its industry leading outsourced solutions.

James Scherer, CEO of Aeris Technologies explains: “Our laser-based solutions leverage several ground-breaking innovations in gas sensing to provide leak detection solutions with superior performance. Combining our portfolio of advanced gas analysis tools that achieve ppb accuracy levels in real-time with Southern Cross’ industry leading utility leak detection services, creates a unique platform to continue to advance the LDAR market. Our portable Aeris MIRA Responder Kit, for example, enables utilities and outsourced leak detection service providers to efficiently convert any vehicle into a unique LDAR tool. The Responder kit combines a real-time laser absorption spectrometer with GPS, wind data, and other advanced analytics to produce the world’s smallest, most powerful natural gas leak-mapping tool.”

Richard Summers, President and CEO of Sparus Holdings commented: “We are pleased to partner with Aeris Technologies and bring high sensitivity ppb gas sensing technologies to utilities of all sizes. We believe that technology is changing the industry’s capabilities to identify and quantify greenhouse gas emissions. The Aeris Responder is a critical component in helping utilities improve safety, reduce leak-related losses, and drive data to assist in emissions reduction programs.”