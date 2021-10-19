RealWear Android-based Head-mounted Devices Are the First to Be Supported by Microsoft Endpoint Manager for Frontline Workers

Frontline industrial worker using RealWear's assisted reality wearable device. The device is controlled by using simple voice commands, freeing the hands for the job. (Photo: Business Wire)

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealWear, the leading provider of assisted reality solutions for frontline industrial workers, today announced that its assisted reality wearable is the first Android Open Source Project (AOSP) device supported by Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Microsoft’s unified endpoint security and device management platform. Microsoft Endpoint Manager’s support for AOSP management is currently in public preview and enables enterprises to configure, provision, and secure RealWear devices, which enterprises are increasingly using with Microsoft Teams to enable remote collaboration with frontline workers on the job.

The solution makes it easier for enterprises to secure these devices and deploy them widely across their organization. IT staff can easily configure RealWear devices for shared or single user use and ensure they are security compliant.

Partnering to Increase Frontline Worker Collaboration with Microsoft Teams on RealWear

The new device management solution announced today further supports RealWear’s collaboration with Microsoft announced last year, when RealWear first announced that it was integrating Microsoft Teams with its assisted reality wearables.

Since then, industry-leading enterprises like Goodyear and Mars have rapidly adopted RealWear assisted reality wearables and Microsoft Teams, allowing their frontline workers to remotely collaborate hand-free with others, even in safety-critical industrial work environments. Year over year, from October 2020 through today, Teams on RealWear adoption grew by 251%, more than tripling the number of Teams users on the device.

“Before the pandemic, enterprises saw the value in offering safe, fully hands-free remote expert guidance to their front-line workers, while maintaining situational awareness. Lockdowns and travel restrictions then accelerated this trend, as enterprises witnessed the tremendous safety and productivity benefits of collaboration,” said Sanjay Jhawar, RealWear’s Co-founder and President. “Now, with Microsoft Endpoint Manager’s new support for RealWear devices, enterprises can securely deploy to thousands more employees, using a modern Device Owner management model along with their smart phones and tablets.”

“Microsoft Endpoint Manager’s support of RealWear devices allows enterprises to configure, provision, and secure RealWear devices using the same cloud-based platform they use to manage devices that access corporate data,” said Steve Dispensa, Vice President of Enterprise Management at Microsoft.

About RealWear

RealWear® is the world’s leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear gives these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. Workers use voice-controlled commands – even in high noise environments – to collaborate with remote experts or navigate through workflows. RealWear offers the only assisted reality wearable solutions fully supported by the world’s leading video conferencing applications, including Microsoft Teams. RealWear is compatible with worker PPE, purpose-built for industry and enterprise. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers, including Shell, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW, who use it to improve workplace safety while delivering unprecedented ROI.

RealWear is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington in the United States, with local offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan, along with a new customer experience center in Dubai. RealWear’s number one position was further strengthened with triple (3X) year-over-year growth in 2020. The company has shipped wearable devices to more than 5,000 unique enterprise customers worldwide in a range of industries, including Energy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Telecommunications.

For more information, visit www.RealWear.com.