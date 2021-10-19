Smartsheet Strengthens Global Footprint by Announcing Regional Content Hosting and Expanded Presence in Germany

BELLEVUE, Wash. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today unveiled new steps it is taking to strengthen its presence in the European Union (EU) and Germany to better serve its growing list of global customers.

Smartsheet Regions: Giving Global Customers Control Over Content Hosting

Smartsheet announced the launch of Smartsheet Regions, which gives global organizations more control over where they host their Smartsheet content, making it easier for customers to address regional compliance, privacy, and governance requirements.

Smartsheet Regions is now available in the EU and will support new accounts and work assets created there. Smartsheet Regions EU hosts customers’ content in Frankfurt, Germany. More international regions will be added next year.

“We have customers all over the world, and we want to give them more control over where their data is stored so they can more easily comply with local data protection laws and regulations,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “With Smartsheet Regions, customers can unlock the potential to build and scale work solutions where their data needs to be.”

A New Channel Partner and Expanded Team in Germany

Smartsheet announced a new partnership with Bechtle, one of Europe’s leading IT providers. Bechtle joins Smartsheet’s growing partner community in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Other regional partners include AMX, Nanga Systems, ON-MC, and Star Cooperation.

Bechtle has been a leading IT provider in the region for more than 35 years. They will be instrumental in extending the reach of Smartsheet’s platform in the region to new customers and supporting existing customers to help them unlock the full power of Smartsheet’s enterprise platform.

“Increasingly more companies are looking to drive digital transformation initiatives so they can become more agile and better serve their customers,” said Michael Backfisch, team lead of software product management infrastructure at Bechtle. “With Smartsheet’s enterprise-grade work management platform, we can help our customers transform their processes and achieve more, so we’re very excited to offer their platform to our channel community.”

To further support its growing customer and partner base in the region, Smartsheet is also expanding its local team in Germany to bolster its existing international presence in London, Edinburgh, and Sydney. Visit our careers page at www.smartsheet.com/careers to see all current job openings.

