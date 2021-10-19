AnalytixInsight’s Euclides Partners With Zinier to Power a New Era of AI and Intelligent Automation in Field Service, Announces Customer Wins

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ALY; OTCQB:ATIXF), announces that its workforce optimization subsidiary, Euclides Technologies Inc. (“Euclides”), has partnered with Zinier Inc. (“Zinier”), a leader in field service automation, to help critical service providers build more resilient field service operations. Euclides and Zinier have contracted their first customer installations under the new partnership, with Dan Marc Appliance, Paradise Appliance, and Flamingo Appliance, three Certified appliance repair service providers for Whirlpool Corporation.

Under the partnership, Euclides and Zinier will seek to deliver digital field service solutions globally, leveraging the unique capabilities of Zinier’s AI-driven field service automation platform and Euclides’ expertise in data science and workforce optimization.

Legacy field service management solutions, built before mobile and cloud-native platforms, have proven inadequate in keeping up with the growing unpredictability and complexity of field service work. The new era of field service requires a scalable, mobile-first approach purpose-built for the technician, enabling them to work with more agility and efficiency in the face of ever-changing conditions. Unlike legacy field service management tools, Zinier’s technician-centric solution leverages AI and low-code configuration, and is ready to customize, scale, and adapt to the unexpected.

For industrial and manufacturing sectors like utilities, consumer appliances, and telecommunications, rising customer expectations, aging workforces and regulatory requirements are forcing organizations across the value chain to find new ways to work smarter. AI-driven field service automation presents a proactive opportunity to improve efficiencies and safety, as well as prepare for unexpected impacts to their workforce that could disrupt service or labor-intensive infrastructure initiatives.

“More than ever, field service is on the front lines of keeping our world up and running. Historically, these teams have been slowed down by legacy systems and manual processes. As the volume of work and unpredictability continues to rise, it’s critical for enterprises to have real-time visibility into the field and drive productivity by automating routine work,” said Prateek Chakravarty, Chief Executive Officer at Zinier. “With Euclides, we’ll deliver solutions that fit the unique needs of field service organizations with the flexibility to adapt through unexpected workforce disruptions.”

ABOUT ZINIER

Zinier’s intelligent field service automation platform helps organizations transform how they coordinate and execute work so they can solve problems faster, fix things before they break, and maintain the infrastructure that we rely on every day. Field service organizations around the world use Zinier to connect all their teams and data in one place and supercharge every aspect of their field service operations. The company is a global team headquartered in Silicon Valley with leading investors including Accel, ICONIQ Capital, Founders Fund, Newfund Capital, NGP Capital, Tiger Global Management and Qualcomm Ventures LLC. www.zinier.com

ABOUT EUCLIDES

Euclides is an AnalytixInsight company, designing and implementing Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. Euclides has partnered with global enterprise software vendors such as IFS and Zinier for field service management solutions. Euclides is led by experts with decades of specific industry experience, and worldwide customers representing over 100,000 workforce personnel across multiple industries. Euclides has a deep understanding of the increasing amount of data generated within the workforce management industry, as well as the analytics solutions required to transform that data into knowledge. As an AnalytixInsight company, Euclides is designing and developing machine intelligence solutions for workforce optimization. Euclidestech.com

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. AnalytixInsight.com

