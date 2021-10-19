Cypress Equity Investments Forms Joint Venture Partnership With Winter Properties to Expand Multifamily Housing in Major Cities Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cypress Equity Investments (CEI) has formed a Joint Venture Partnership with Winter Properties, a related business of Standard Industries, to expand its Housing, Life Science, and other real property development and acquisition platforms in leading cities across the country, announced Michael Sorochinsky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cypress Equity Investments.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and New Jersey, CEI is an established national developer and investor in sustainable, institutional-quality properties, with an emphasis on housing. Winter Properties is a vertically integrated real estate investment, management, and development company that focuses on strategic investments and ventures throughout major urban markets in the U.S. The new partnership enhances the breadth of CEI’s capabilities to meet housing needs at all levels of the economic spectrum.

“With the nation facing a critical housing shortage, it is imperative that we build as much quality housing as we can at every price point, from affordable, to workforce, to market rate, to luxury,” stated Sorochinsky. “Leveraging our development expertise and Winter’s investment acumen and financial strength will allow us to accelerate our pace of growth in major cities across the United States.”

CEI’s current pipeline of 2021-2022 starts totals over $1.75 billion in capitalization. With the new partnership, CEI expects to increase output by more than 50%.

New York-based Winter Properties brings its global scale, reach and know-how to the new venture. “At Winter, we seek out development partners that not only share our core values, but also demonstrate a keen understanding of local market dynamics and proven ability to deliver best-in-class properties, and CEI clearly meets these criteria,” said Rick H. Singer, President of Winter Properties.

“This catalytic partnership can best be described as two industry leaders with complementary expertise working together to enhance the capabilities of each company, empowering the team to better capitalize on market opportunities,” said Sorochinsky. “Both firms also share a desire to build sustainable communities that are respectful and sensible to the neighborhoods in which they reside.”

Already, the partnership has invested in multifamily development and value-add projects in Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver, and New Jersey.

About Cypress Equity Investments

Cypress Equity Investments is a real estate investment company comprised of professionals who have been executing real estate investment strategies for the past three decades. Since its inception in 2001, CEI has been executing ground-up and value-add real estate projects in all asset classes, with primary focus on multifamily. Today, Cypress Equity continues to execute Class “A” multifamily development and acquisition strategies in top-tier urban markets throughout the United States. For more information, explore www.cypressequity.com.

About Winter Properties

Winter Properties, a related business of Standard Industries, is a vertically integrated real estate investment, management and development company that focuses on strategic investments and ventures throughout major urban markets in the U.S., targeting attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both asset- and entity-level investments. For more than a century, Winter has built a reputation as a first-class owner, operator, developer and investor based in New York City. Winter brings the global scale, reach and know-how of its related companies—Standard Industries and Standard Investments—to its partners, who bring the geographic and sector expertise. Winter is the related real estate business of Standard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company with a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building materials assets and next-generation solar solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.winter.com/.