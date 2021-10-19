AlertEnterprise Reveals Development of Physical Security Industry’s First Policy-Based Access Control Cloud Service in Partnership With BioConnect

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertEnterprise, Inc. the leading physical-logical Security Convergence software company, is developing the first ever policy-based access control (PBAC) for physical security solution in partnership with BioConnect, the leading adaptive authentication software company for physical security.

The new cloud-based authorization service allows corporate security teams to deliver real-time company policy evaluation at the door and override high-risk default 24/7 badge access door behavior. The software seamlessly unifies workforce identities and credential information from corporate HR and Physical Access Control Systems (PACS). And with an intuitive policy wizard, it helps users configure door authorization rules, assigning them at scale to designated access control panels and door access readers.

As part of the new development, the company has announced a new technology partnership with BioConnect, a leading provider of biometric access control solutions. Together, the companies are investing in developing a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates AlertEnterprise’s PBAC cloud authorization service with BioConnect’s Adaptive Trust Platform.

“Our customers, including some of the world’s largest brands, have made it clear that today’s ever-changing regulatory requirements, made more complex with COVID-19, have made policy-based physical access control a key innovation for workplace access in the new era of work,” said Jasvir Gill, CEO and Founder AlertEnterprise. “We believe that PBAC authorization service will help businesses dramatically enhance security while being a real business enabler. This is the future of physical access control and BioConnect brings a decade of expertise in the space as an ideal partner to bring this solution to market.”

Designed for large enterprises with complex infrastructures, the integrated solution retrofits existing access control panels and connects to the cloud authorization service. This allows businesses to quickly implement dynamic authorization for employee access to facilities according to individual credential holder work schedules, COVID-19-based policies, and any other HR or security policy.

“Over 1400 companies trust BioConnect to bring compliance centric physical access solutions to their business, including many of the Fortune 100. This partnership enables BioConnect customers and future prospects to benefit from Alert Enterprise’s investment in automating checks for complex regulatory requirements and will help protect our customers from risks that result in significant regulatory fines,” commented Rob Douglas, CEO and Founder BioConnect. “We are entering a new era for the work environment with hybrid work/home environments becoming the normal, the partnership with AlertEnterprise will seamlessly automate policy based access control as part of our Trust Platform.”

Join AlertEnterprise and BioConnect on November, 3 at 1pm EST to learn more about the evolution of PBAC in the physical security space.

At AlertEnterprise, digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it Security Convergence. We develop game-changing Security Convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and physical security environments.