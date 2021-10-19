HUVR and Cognite Form Strategic Partnership To Maximize Asset ROI Through Comprehensive Digital Maintenance and Inspection Flows

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HUVRdata, Inc. (HUVR), a leading digital inspection workflows platform, and Cognite, a global leader in industrial software innovation, have partnered to provide industrial asset owners new levels of rich data access and analytics.

Combining the flexible data collection and reporting capabilities of HUVR with the hyper-scalable contextualization of the Cognite Data Fusion ™ platform, the companies are placing key asset data at the fingertips of their clients and enabling faster, more accurate insights and remediation. As an expert in digitizing industrial inspection and observation workflows and in collecting data from specialized inspection tools, HUVR's ability to collect and format relevant data is expanded exponentially by immediate access to related data from adjacent systems through Cognite Data Fusion.

Cognite Data Fusion allows for separate asset data to be shown in context with an asset's most recent inspection results, such as repair history and up-to-date time-series data. Locating this data can be too cumbersome and time-consuming to include in the normal inspection process because of siloed domains or different access permissions. Liberating the data to be shown in context and in real-time leads to better decision-making for reduced downtime, fewer accidents, and higher operational efficiency.

Bob Baughman, HUVR CEO, said, “HUVR’s platform was created to modernize inspection workflows and provide users with one place to collect data. Integrating HUVR with Cognite Data Fusion will bring increased value and capabilities to our clients and allow for further optimization and more profitable asset maintenance through greater, more efficient analytics.”

"Cognite Data Fusion breaks down silos and optimizes the broad availability and usability of industrial data to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial solutions and applications," said Trygve Ronningen, EVP of Operations for North America at Cognite. "Inspection workflows are a complex and important part of operational optimization and our partnership with HUVR enhances our customers' ability to deliver both profitable and sustainable solutions."

About HUVRdata, Inc.

HUVR provides software solutions to accelerate digital transformation in the Oil & Gas, Energy, and Maritime industries. Our technology and best practices enable our clients to transform Enterprise Asset Management into Smart Asset Governance. Our solutions portfolio empowers our clients to break down data silos and integrate imagery, inspection data, and legacy enterprise asset management databases. Through powerful analytics, HUVR provides visibility and actionable insights across all asset operations. Visit us at www.huvrdata.com and follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huvrdata/.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with one clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion™, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata.