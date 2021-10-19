Montgomery County Chooses Hart InterCivic for Paper-Trail Voting

Verity Duo is an intuitive touchscreen voting experience with the reassurance of a printed, paper vote record for end-to-end auditability. (Photo: Business Wire)

CONROE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a thorough evaluation of future election system options, Montgomery County officials have selected the Verity® Voting system from Austin-based Hart InterCivic to replace their current system. Voters will experience the most up-to-date, secure voting when they go to the polls for the 2022 Spring elections.

“Hart’s Verity Duo hybrid system was the best fit for our voters and our office,” said Suzie Harvey, Montgomery County Elections Administrator. “With the paper ballot we will be able to expand our post-election audits. We like the idea of giving voters this extra assurance of accuracy and security. Anything we can do to prove the accuracy of the vote is good for everyone.”

The hybrid Verity Duo is a touchscreen ballot marking device that allows voters to print, verify and scan their completed paper vote record. Unlike other systems, Verity tabulates votes from human verifiable information, not a black box barcode or QR code. Verity will replace Hart’s legacy system in use for more than 15 years.

Paper trail voting is a welcome change for the county and Harvey is looking forward to a smooth, reliable transition, based on her experience with Hart’s existing voting system and her office’s long-time relationship with their staff.

“Not only is their customer service outstanding, but when we have questions, we can get anyone we need on the phone, at any time,” said Harvey, who has served in her position for 10 years. “There has never been a time when we couldn’t get through to the right person, even after business hours.”

“We’ve partnered with Montgomery County since 2005 and we are proud of their confidence in our products and our people,” said Julie Mathis, CEO of Hart InterCivic, which has more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions.

“Like many counties, they are facing a busy election cycle in 2022 amid rapid growth and increased scrutiny. Our commitment is to provide unsurpassed customer support and the most efficient, trustworthy system available. We value this relationship,” she said.

With more than 384,000 registered voters, Harvey also appreciates that Verity continues to provide the ability for curbside voters to cast ballots the same way as voters inside the polling place. Curbside voters will use the accessible Verity touchscreen and portable voting technology that guarantees every voter a paper vote record.

“Not only will everyone vote the same way, but election night tabulation on Verity ensures a simple and comprehensive count and reporting process. That’s important for us,” Harvey said. Delivery of the new equipment, testing and training are expected to be completed in the county early in 2022.

Across the U.S., more purchase announcements are anticipated as Verity continues gaining momentum as the system of choice for jurisdictions seeking adaptable, trustworthy systems backed by exemplary customer service.

Hart recently reported that 96% of its customers rated satisfaction with Hart as “Excellent” or “Above Average” and that 93% indicated that they are highly likely to recommend Hart to a colleague.

Count Harvey in that group. “If a county is looking for a new system, I would tell them to seriously consider the Hart Verity Duo system.”

For more information about the Verity Voting system, please visit https://www.hartintercivic.com/hybrid/

About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin, TX-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. The company’s Verity® Voting system offers an end-to-end solution that supports the entire election cycle for all voting types – whether paper or electronic – in one versatile platform.