project44 Redefines the Future of Work, Teaming with Roameo to Provide Work-From-Anywhere Vehicles

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--project44, the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility, announced a partnership with Roameo, the leading producer and operator of upscale, renter-friendly mobile suites. Through this partnership, project44 will offer access to Roameo campervans and conversions as an added perk for team members who want to embrace the work-from-anywhere approach to modern business in a new way.

project44 is the first tech company to provide work-from-anywhere vehicles for employee use through Roameo. Using Roameo’s custom engineered campervans and concierge enterprise booking system, project44 team members can select their desired dates and pick up the mobile suite near the Chicago headquarters location to work in the wild, disconnect in nature, or bring the comforts of home on a road trip.

“At project44, ‘sharing the wheel’ isn’t just encouraged, it’s one of five core values practiced by our team every day,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO at project44. “Whether we’re ‘sharing the wheel’ to solve exciting industry challenges together, or a team member is at the wheel of a Roameo mobile suite headed toward a workspace in nature, the outcome is the same – inspired teams that are equipped to engage in meaningful collaboration that drives customer success from anywhere.”

Roameo vehicle amenities that support successful and unique work-from-anywhere experiences, include:

Mobile internet

Four 120-V charging ports

Lagoon table and two fold-out tables for desktop workspace

Support for interior-related inquiries, including electricity, water, and more

Pet-friendly

“Just as project44 connects shippers, logistics service providers, and carriers worldwide through the project44 platform, Roameo connects people to nature, expanding their perspective on the world and helping them understand their place in it through luxury travel experiences,” said Annie Aladjova, cofounder of Roameo. “We are proud to add our fleet of luxury mobile suites to the innovative perks that project44 offers to their team of supply chain technology experts.”

The response to the partnership program from the project44 team has been immediate and positive. The pilot program dates were booked out within ten minutes of the program being announced internally and team members who have worked from the Roameo mobile suite are reporting great experiences.

“Driving cross-country is my favorite pastime, so taking my work on the road was a no-brainer,” said Sara Vermilyea, communications manager at project44. “I drove from Chicago to Colorado to reset and returned to work feeling fully recharged. It was easy, convenient and comfortable. This is by far one of the coolest perks at p44.”

“My husband and I got away in the van for a quick weekend retreat, which was exactly the type of adventure I needed to spark my creativity,” said April Weissler, people engagement coordinator at project44. "For me, the best part of being able to work from anywhere is the flexibility of the day-to-day and our teams are loving this option."

About project44

project44 is the world’s leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers as defined by number of carriers, number of customers, ARR, net retention, shipments per day, growth rate and gross margin. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. In 2021, project44 was named a Leader among Real-Time Transportation Visibility Providers in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant. To learn more, visit www.project44.com.

About Roameo

Roameo eliminates the trade-off between luxury and nature by connecting people to the great outdoors via its fleet of upscale, renter-friendly mobile travel suites. Roameo offers rentals and sales of new and used campervans and conversions, and repair services. Converging hospitality with transportation, customers can truly be at their best and focus on reigniting their love of the Great Outdoors. For more information, visit www.goroameo.com.