A Beautiful Solution: New Mary Kay® App Provides Excellent On-Demand Shopping Service for Brand Lovers

A screenshot of the new Mary Kay® App, available beginning October 19. Brand lovers will be able to shop the latest Mary Kay® beauty products as well as create shareable wish lists, receive customized product recommendations when they complete their beauty profile and find detailed information on skin care, makeup tips and more. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

A screenshot of the new Mary Kay® App, available beginning October 19. Brand lovers will be able to shop the latest Mary Kay® beauty products as well as create shareable wish lists, receive customized product recommendations when they complete their beauty profile and find detailed information on skin care, makeup tips and more. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Customized. Connected. Convenient. Mary Kay is making it easier than ever for customers to shop with their Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant through the launch of the global beauty brand’s new Mary Kay® App, in App Stores on October 19. The app was created in partnership with Bottle Rocket Studios, a thought leader of transformative technology and business innovation. With over 450 experiences to date, Bottle Rocket Studios creates meaningful connections between brands and consumers, while changing how brands compete and win in the marketplace.

Brand lovers will be able to shop the latest Mary Kay® beauty products as well as well-loved brand favorites, create shareable wish lists, receive customized product recommendations when they complete their beauty profile and find detailed information on skin care, makeup tips and more. Mary Kay recognizes that knowing the order of application for skin care is important and can be complex, so customers will be delighted to learn that the Mary Kay® App provides a feature that will allow them to create their own personalized order of application based on the products they want to use. Customers can view special offers from their Independent Beauty Consultant and can opt into push notifications to stay up to date with the latest product news and special promotions. Brand lovers who do not yet have a Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant can connect with one through the app, thereby giving them the flexibility and freedom to shop with the ease and personalization of a trusted Independent Beauty Consultant.

A huge proponent of empowering women through the Mary Kay sales opportunity and continuing Mary Kay’s legacy of innovative products, Nathan Moore, Region President North America said, “ We are very excited for the launch of the new Mary Kay® App, understanding that it is a convenient and customized way for brand lovers to connect with their Independent Beauty Consultants and shop our innovative products. Life today is busy and we delight in knowing the intuitive, easy to use Mary Kay® App will make shopping for favorite products even easier. As a Company, we are committed to providing our beauty consultants and their customers best-in-class experiences.”

Craig Carter, VP of Innovation and Technology for Mary Kay North America, added, “ Delivering cutting edge technology that empowers our Independent Beauty Consultants to provide personalized, dynamic and engaging shopping experiences is a top priority for my team. We greatly enjoyed our partnership with Bottle Rocket Studios and are grateful for their end-to end experience transformation services.”

“ The heart of our business has always been the Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant and helping them succeed is our number one goal. We are thrilled that the Mary Kay® App will help enhance the already superb experience of shopping with your beauty consultant,” said Regena Pipkin, VP of Marketing and Salesforce Support.

Among the award-winning products available on the Mary Kay® App is the recently launched innovative Mary Kay Clinical Solutions™ Retinol 0.5 Set, which takes a revolutionary two-step approach to the retinization process enabling first time retinol users a more gentle yet extremely effective experience.

Download the Mary Kay® App beginning October 19. Available in the US on the Apple Store or Google Play. Shop Mary Kay your way.

ABOUT MARY KAY

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company nearly 60 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay is committed to empowering women and their families by partnering with organizations from around the world, focusing on supporting cancer research, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Mary Kay Ash’s original vision continues to shine—one lipstick at a time. Learn more at MaryKay.com.