Andersen Global Continues Asia Expansion with One of Indonesia’s Largest Tax Firms

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enters the Indonesian market with collaborating firm Soewito, Fajar & Partners, operating as TaxPrime, one of the largest tax firms in the country.

TaxPrime was founded in 2012 by Senior Partner Soewito and Managing Partner Muhamad Fajar Putranto, who previously served as tax officers for Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes (DGT). With three offices, the Jakarta-based firm operates with nine Partners, three Senior Advisors and more than 170 professionals, focusing on multinational companies with full-service capabilities in tax and customs compliance, tax and customs advisory, transfer pricing, tax and customs dispute resolution, international tax and structuring transactions.

“Our firm is committed to delivering best-in-class service, and we constantly aim to expand our expertise,” Fajar said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global emphasizes our commitment to serving clients with global operations in a seamless manner, and we look forward to working with the like-minded professionals of the organization’s member and collaborating firms.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “TaxPrime’s growth over the years is truly impressive, and they have an excellent reputation in the market. Their outstanding client service and expertise highlights their dedication to stewardship, and their addition to our platform in Asia will be impactful for clients doing business in the country and region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 9,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 323 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.