Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Select RELEX for Integrated Forecasting and Replenishment

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading American discount retailer Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will partner with RELEX Solutions to improve demand forecasting and replenishment processes across both their Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners. Dollar Tree, Inc. will implement the RELEX solution across all of its 15,800 stores and 26 distribution centers in North America to improve collaboration between stores and central planning teams.

“The decision to partner with RELEX is a continuation of our journey to utilize data, analytics and automation to drive accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness throughout our supply chain, resulting in better on-shelf availability and an improved shopping experience for customers,” said Alasdair James, EVP Dollar Tree, Inc.

“RELEX has proven to be more configurable than other solutions in its field, allowing our planners to have full visibility into, and control of, our supply chain,” said Andy Paisley, Dollar Tree CIO. “It also empowers us to innovate, try new ideas, and evolve our use of the solution over time to continuously meet changing business needs.”

“We’re excited to play a central role in Dollar Tree and Family Dollar’s mission to grow their business while providing high service levels and quality products to their customers at affordable prices,” said Frank Lord, Chief Revenue Officer at RELEX. “RELEX has deep experience with the challenges specific to price-point retailers, and we look forward to sharing our expertise as we help them improve in-store availability while lowering inventory balances across their supply chain.”

