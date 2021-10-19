CyberLink Partners with FaceScan to Implement FaceMe® Facial Recognition in Temperature Screening Kiosks

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced a partnership for the integration of its FaceMe® Facial Recognition into FaceScan’s temperature screening kiosks.

The FaceScan no contact temperature screening kiosks come with check-in capabilities, temperature verification, live notifications, complete with people identification, powered by FaceMe®’s industry-leading facial recognition engine and rich feature set.

“Facial recognition is enhancing our everyday lives, from securing physical access and data protection, to enabling contactless experiences that are not only enjoyable but highly relevant for the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO, CyberLink. “Thanks to the accuracy, flexibility and comprehensive feature set of FaceMe®, we were uniquely positioned to provide FaceScan’s temperature screening kiosks with core functionalities such as guiding the thermal sensor to precisely measure temperature on the forehead, perform mask detection and accurately identify people even when they wear a mask, all while supporting a positive and unintrusive experience for customers and employees.”

CyberLink’s FaceMe® engine is ranked as one of the most accurate facial recognition technologies in the world by the renowned National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), with an accuracy rate of up to 99.7%. Even when a mask is worn, it maintains an accuracy rate of up to 98.9%.

“After evaluating a multitude of face recognition options, we chose FaceMe® for its affordability, speed, and accuracy. Our partnership with CyberLink and the integration of FaceMe® into our FaceScan thermal scanners, give us a notable competitive advantage,” said Theo Flores, CEO of FaceScan. “By integrating FaceMe®'s enhanced facial recognition, our thermal scanning solution is second to none. It allows us to match and temperature check people in less than a second, which amounts to a 300% increase in speed over our previous system,” Flores said.

FaceMe® is uniquely positioned to integrate edge-based AI facial recognition into a wide range of IoT and AIoT solutions. It is optimized to run on most hardware & software configurations. FaceMe® provides system integrators with fast, flexible, and precise facial recognition SDK solutions. It supports HTTP, C#, and C++ making it quick and flexible to deploy FaceMe® across a wide range of scenarios, including security monitoring, access control, public safety, smart retail, and home protection.

About FaceScan

Founded at the onset of the global pandemic early in 2020 as a California based software and hardware solutions provider, FaceScan worked quickly to develop innovative solutions aimed at tackling the immediate need in pandemic related workplace safety. It’s founders, having a strong background in android based kiosks and web management systems, developed the FaceScan Thermal Kiosk. Shortly after, FaceScan released the myselfpass.com management portal including a daily health questionnaire. FaceScan’s solutions are now widely used across the globe by both the public and the private sectors, quickly racking up over a million thermal scans in the first couple months alone. On the heels of its success, FaceScan stands poised to deliver many non-pandemic related solutions with the help of it’s strategic partners. To learn more about FaceScan, visit www.facescanusa.com.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

