MegaChips Deploys Omni Design’s Silicon-Validated Data Converters

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced that MegaChips Corporation is deploying the 12-bit 6 Gsps analog-to-digital (ADC) and 12-bit 7 Gsps digital-to-analog (DAC) converters in its next-generation automotive SoCs.

“We adopted Omni Design’s Lepton family of data converters to accelerate development of our SoCs targeted to the automotive and communications markets,” said Hisashi Kondo, Senior General Manager, ASSP Business at MegaChips Corporation. “MegaChips has a long history of partnering with Omni Design in ADCs and DACs. Using these high-performance IP cores in our products enables us to deliver market leading products to our customers in 2022.”

"Omni Design has supplied high performance data converters to MegaChips in multiple process nodes,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “We are excited to see these silicon-validated ADC and DAC IP cores being deployed successfully by MegaChips in their automotive ethernet SoC."

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Fort Collins, Colorado, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About MegaChips Corporation

MegaChips Corporation (1st section of the TSE (Tokyo Stock Exchange): 6875) was established in 1990 as the first innovative fabless semiconductor company in Japan. MegaChips exploits expertise in analog and digital technology and globally provides SoCs and solutions that are crucial for advancing technology innovation. MegaChips focuses in the growth areas of Automotive and Industrial equipment, such as 5G Communications infrastructure and Factory Automation. www.megachips.com.